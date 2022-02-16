The Starting Line | Winter not slowing these cyclists down
Theresa Dobbs has commuted to work by bicycle off and on for several years. But when the weather turned cold, she’d put her bike away until spring.
This year, for the first time, Dobbs decided she would commute by bike through the winter.
“I got motivated because I started noticing in the winter, there were a lot of people out on their bikes. I thought, ‘I could probably do that,’” she said.
She rides her hybrid bike 2 miles from her Champaign home to the University of Illinois campus, where she is an instructor in the math department.
Dobbs said cycling more has improved her mood.
“In winter, it can be kind of depressing to be inside all the time and not get sunlight,” she said.
Dobbs posted to the Champaign-Urbana Cyclists Facebook group in the fall, asking for tips for winter riding. The most useful suggestion, she said, was to use pogies, or bar mitts that fit over the handlebars of a bike and help keep your hands warmer. Dobbs also wears a balaclava that fits under her helmet and covers her ears, cheeks and neck.
Suggestions from other cyclists included wearing face masks, neck gaiters, ski goggles, wool socks and neoprene booties for extreme cold and a windproof outer layer, and using lights to be visible to cars.
Dobbs bought some clothing to keep her warm on the bike, but she said cycling-specific gear is not necessary to ride in winter. She has ridden in temperatures in the mid-teens, and she said she’s found winter riding more comfortable than riding in the August heat.
If streets are icy, Dobbs will take the bus. She fell once this winter when she hit a slippery spot turning onto the street from her driveway. She received some advice on how to handle the ice — don’t brake, keep going straight ahead and don’t make sudden movements or lean into a turn on icy streets.
The recent heavy snow didn’t stop Dobbs from biking, either, as she’s been using a bike with fat tires for that.
Susan Jones, a longtime cyclist who commutes 6.7 miles year-round from her Urbana home to her job at Parkland College, where she tutors students in reading and math, said she is healthier and happier when she is riding regularly, and she has become acclimated to the cold over the years.
She used to take the bus when the temperature reached 15 degrees. Now, she’ll ride if it’s over zero and there’s no wind.
She does have her limits, though. She doesn’t ride on ice or slush.
“If I would feel like an idiot if I ended up in the emergency room,” Jones said. “I’ll take the bus.”
Warming up before getting on her bike helps Jones with winter riding. If it’s really cold, she’ll ride indoors on her bike trainer for five minutes or do jumping jacks to get her blood flowing before she gets on her bike, rather than riding outside for 2 miles before she’s warm.
Her advice for those who are trying out winter riding for the first time: ”Take it gradually, and stretch your comfort zone. Don’t decide you’ll ride in everything, because you’ll make mistakes, or you’ll be miserable and won’t want to do it. If you’re going out when it’s colder than you’ve ever done before, make it short.”
Dobbs said she’s glad she decided to ride through the winter.
“It’s kind of an addiction. I wake up in the morning and I want to get on the bike,” she said. “You know it’s going to make you feel good.”
She’s also found the C-U cycling community to be welcoming.
“It turns out that many of the strongest advocates for bicycling in C-U are women. And the message they’re sending is really powerful: You don’t have to be a world-class athlete or hardcore to ride your bike in the winter,” Dobbs said. “Anyone can do it. And you can find a way that works for you, and you can set your own limits.
“It’s transportation, not a competition.”
