The Starting Line | Youth pastor went extra mile for fundraiser
Jordan Lang ran 20 miles over the course of 20 hours on Dec. 17-18.
He started at 6 a.m. Friday, Dec. 17, and ran 1 mile at the top of each hour for the
20-hour period, finishing shortly after 1 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 18.
Lang called the challenge his Mile Per Hour fundraiser. He’s the youth pastor at Connexion Church in Danville, and he’s taking 15 high school students to a national youth conference in Orlando, Fla., next summer. Five adults from the church are helping Lang organize the trip, accompanying the students as chaperones and leading small group activities at the conference.
The students have several fundraising projects to raise money to cover the cost of the weeklong trip — $1,000 per person. Lang organized his running fundraiser to help with the costs for the adults going on the trip.
“They are taking a week off from work and taking time away from their families. I realized I haven’t thought about fundraising for them. I know the sacrifice they’re going to be making to support our kids,” Lang said.
He ran collegiately for two years at the small Christian college he attended, Toccoa Falls College in Toccoa, Ga. Lang — who is in his first year as an assistant cross-country coach at Danville High School — now runs six days per week, covering between 25 and 35 miles each week. The longest distance he’s run is a half-marathon.
Lang planned to run 24 miles in 24 hours for his Mile Per Hour fundraiser. While thinking about how to raise money to cover their costs, he was inspired by a YouTube video by retired middle-distance runner and Olympian Nick Symmonds, who ran 24 miles in 24 hours as a challenge.
Lang had to end his challenge after 20 miles.
“I made it to Mile 12 and started feeling my right IT band get tight,” Lang said, referring to the iliotibial tract, a connective tissue that runs along the outside of the thigh from just above the hip to just below the knee. “Weather and inability to genuinely rest between each mile probably got to it.”
Lang ran a 1-mile route from his Danville house and through his neighborhood. Some students and some friends joined him for a few miles during the 20-hour fundraiser.
Youth-group student Teagyn Goodwin joined him before school for a doughnut run — Lang provided doughnuts after his second mile, at 7 a.m. Dec. 17. Lang ran his 4 p.m. mile at the Danville High School track, along with three high school students.
Tyler Suprenant won a $25 Amazon card from Lang for running the fastest mile, clocking in at about 7 minutes. Friends and regular running partners Jeff Rambole and Justin Thorlton ran with him at 9 p.m.
Lang has raised a little more than $1,300 so far from his Mile Per Hour fundraiser. He said he’ll keep raising money until the trip in summer, and he is working on another fundraising project for the spring. Anyone who wants to support him can decide on an amount per mile to give and donate through Venmo (@the
jordanlang, with “Mile Per Hour” in the memo).
Jodi Heckel, a writer for the University of Illinois News Bureau, is a runner and triathlete. Her email is prairieathlete@gmail.com, and you can follow her on Twitter (@jodiheckel). Her blog is at news-gazette.com/blogs/starting-line.