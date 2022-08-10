CHAMPAIGN — A new school year is on the horizon, or for some Unit 4 students, already under way.
Balanced calendar elementary schools Barkstall and Kenwood are in “full swing,” Superintendent Shelia Boozer noted Wednesday morning on WDWS’ “A Penny for Your Thoughts.”
Boozer, heading into her 25th year in education and year two as Unit 4 superintendent, and school board President Amy Armstrong answered a wide range of questions during a 45-minute appearance with Brian Barnhart.
Both were in the audience for Tuesday night’s city council study session on the possibility of a Maroons varsity football game at McKinley Field. A 2018 intergovernmental agreement between the district and city would have to be amended to allow even a Saturday afternoon varsity game to be played on what doubles as the Maroons’ practice field.
“It was exciting to watch our democracy in action, and having our students there to be a part of the whole conversation,” Boozer said.
“We just wanted to make sure our neighbors know that it was never ill intent toward them, it’s just about how can we have a conversation to maybe do something different. Because the young people came and they asked — I have a passion for my students and what I do, and how do you look at those faces and say, ‘no, I’m not going to at least try and ask?’”
A new wrinkle emerged Wednesday when Urbana High School announced it won’t be fielding a varsity football team this year. The Tigers were the opponent Central’s team intended to face in its proposed McKinley Field debut on Sept. 24, 2022.
“Our athletic directors are working to find out what other teams would be available for a Saturday. We didn’t put all of our eggs in one game or one team, because we knew the strong possibility of not playing Urbana at the start,” Boozer said.
Currently, the proposal is heading back to city staff, who will take direction from council members into account and send a reworked resolution — with a special events permit and amendment to a 2018 intergovernmental agreement — to the Unit 4 school board and Champaign City Council.
During the meeting, council members asked plenty of technical questions of the Unit 4 presenters, Central football Coach Tim Turner and Director of School Supports and Choice Orlando Thomas, and offered recommendations based on feedback they heard from neighborhood residents.
“I want to be fair to council members — they represent neighborhoods; they represent their constituency,” Armstrong said. “I had to respect where the city council is coming from, and they asked great questions.”
Boozer had updates on school staffing, and what the in-school experience might look like this year. She said the district has already hired 120 new teachers, who she got to meet on Tuesday.
“Bus driver numbers are increasing, custodian numbers are increasing; I want to say thank you to our team for being able to say let’s do something different to bring wonderful people to our community,” she said.
And on school resource officers: They might eventually return, but “right now, we’re not,” Boozer said. The school board reentered an agreement with the police department to bring one or two SROs into Unit 4 schools if staff permits.
The superintendent also clarified a listener’s question about critical race theory, and whether Unit 4 teaches it in its schools.
“I think sometimes we confuse two CRTs: critical race theory and culturally relevant teaching. Culturally relevant teaching is what we focus heavily on Unit 4,” she said. “Critical race theory is just that, a theory, based upon why and how systems came to be, how racism and things of that nature impact how we do things in our country.”
“That is not something that we teach in Unit 4; we teach the truth. We teach our history the way it happened; we don’t try to sugarcoat it. We want our students to know how not to make the same mistakes; you need to know where you came from to know where you’re going in order to not make those same mistakes again.”
Culturally relevant teaching, Boozer said, relates to the anti-racism resolution the district passed in 2020, which considers the vast number of backgrounds its students represent, with over 71 different languages spoken among them.
African American history isn’t an elective anymore. Instead, it’s part of the regular curriculum for Unit 4 students.
“Everyone gains from that. It’s for everyone, we all need to know where we came from, what we’re doing, what America’s all about,” Boozer said. “It’s not about Black people learning about Black history.
“Black history and Black contributions are part of American history. We want everyone to know what we all bring to the table.”