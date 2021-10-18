MONTICELLO — Todd Peddycoart enjoys bowling in central Illinois but always relishes the challenge of traveling to other lanes.
He’ll get that chance big time as a member of the Illinois team that will compete at the Special Olympics USA Games come June in Orlando.
Peddycoart qualified for consideration due to his three-game 553 series at state in 2019 (there were no state games in 2020), then was one of 65 bowlers selected to compete at nationals next summer.
“I was pumped. I was excited,” Peddycoart said.
“It’s my first time ever going to nationals, and I just love to bowl in different environments. And with this being way out of state, I’m even more excited because it’s something I’m not used to, and I’m looking forward to bowling in a different house.”
The 2013 Monticello High School graduate has been bowling since the sixth grade and says it “runs in my blood,” with Todd being the third generation of avid ten-pin masters.
“It’s just something I’ve loved my whole life,” Peddycoart said.
He has competed for the Piatt County Mental Health Center’s Golden Eagles bowling and basketball teams for several years. His coach is Darlene Baker, who works at the center.
“I’m proud of Todd. He works hard to improve his bowling skills. It’s great to see him achieve something like this,” Baker said. “This will be a life experience for Todd. He will have an experience equal to the Olympics, and to know I had even a small part in helping him makes me even prouder of his accomplishment.”
There will be pageantry at nationals, including opening ceremonies. It will also be held at the ESPN Wide World of Sports complex in Orlando, the same site that hosted the NBA playoff bubble in 2020.
But Peddycoart said the glitter, glamour and lights won’t distract him from his goal: helping his team win.
“I’m looking forward to going down there and getting team gold,” he said.
Peddycoart uses three 15-pound balls: a main one and two for spares, one specifically for when he leaves the 10 pin standing.
The only sport that may rival bowling in Peddycoart’s eyes is basketball. He is not sure how those Golden Eagles games will work amid continued COVID-19 precautions but warns defenders they shouldn’t socially distance on the court if they know what is good for them.
“You don’t want to be six feet away from me, because if you do, I’ll shoot lights out on you,” Peddycoart said.