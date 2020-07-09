Box score
A breakdown of Wednesday’s second-round game at The Basketball Tournament in Columbus, Ohio:
House of ‘Paign 76, Carmen’s Crew 68
House of ‘Paign
Garrett Jr. 2-10 1-1 5, Feliz 6-12 2-2 15, Hill 4-14 1-2 11, Daum 8-10 4-4 23, Egwu 1-2 0-0 3, Vinales 6-11 1-1 16, Black 1-1 0-0 2, Finke 0-2 1-2 1. Totals 28-62 10-12 76.
Carmen’s Crew
Craft 2-5 0-0 4, Gibbs 0-0 0-0 0, Lighty 8-18 2-2 21, Buford 2-10 0-0 6, Lauderdale 2-2 0-0 4, Thomas 0-4 1-2 1, McCamey 3-6 0-0 8, Dime 4-5 0-0 8, Smith Jr. 2-2 0-0 5, Diebler 3-8 2-3 11. Totals 26-60 5-7 68.
Halftime—Carmen’s Crew 44, House of ‘Paign 39. Three-Point Goals—House of ‘Paign 10-24 (Daum 3-3, Vinales 3-6, Hill 2-6, Egwu 1-1, Feliz 1-3, Finke 0-1, Garrett Jr. 0-4), Carmen’s Crew 11-30 (Lighty 3-7, Diebler 3-8, McCamey 2-4, Buford 2-6, Smith Jr. 1-1, Thomas 0-1, Craft 0-3). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—House of ‘Paign 38 (Daum 8, Feliz 8), Carmen’s Crew 32 (Craft 7). Assists—House of ‘Paign 14 (Feliz 5), Carmen’s Crew 17 (Craft 5). Total Fouls—House of ‘Paign 13, Carmen’s Crew 15.