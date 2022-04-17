Listed are permits for all new single-family and multifamily residences as well as commercial and industrial work and residential remodeling costing over $25,000.
Permits are listed by applicant, description, site and cost.
Savoy
- New construction single family at 504 Denton Drive, $276,000.
- New construction single family at 402 Sutton St., $400,000.
- Commercial remodel at 1809 Woodfield Drive, $400,000.
- New construction single family at 106 Summerbrook Drive, $350,000.
- New construction single family at 104 Shiloh Drive, $350,000.
- New construction single family at 116 Shiloh Drive, $350,000.
- New construction single family at 117 Shiloh Drive, $350,000.
- New construction single family at 412 Sutton St., $400,000.
- New construction single family at 909 Declaration Drive, $630,000.
- New construction exhaust removal system at 106 W. Tomaras, $73,446.
- Basement finish at 112 Gailardio St., $35,000.
- New construction single family at 5 Lancaster Ct., $595,000.
Mahomet
- Unlimited Construction & Development, Inc., single family attached at 604 Rapp Drive, $200,000.
- Unlimited Construction & Development, Inc., single family attached at 606 Rapp Drive, $200,000.
- Unlimited Construction & Development, Inc., single family attached at 608 Rapp Drive, $200,000.
- Unlimited Construction & Development, Inc., single family attached at 610 Rapp Drive, $200,000.
- Unlimited Construction & Development, Inc., single family attached at 612 Rapp Drive, $200,000.
- Unlimited Construction & Development, Inc., single family attached at 614 Rapp Drive, $200,000.
- Unlimited Construction & Development, Inc., single family attached at 616 Rapp Drive, $200,000.
- Unlimited Construction & Development, Inc., single family attached at 618 Rapp Drive, $200,000.
- Unlimited Construction & Development, Inc., single family detached at 1412 Golden Rod Drive, $440,000.
- John Holt Builder, LLC, single family detached at 515 Isabella Drive, $415,116.
- John Holt Builder, LLC, single family detached at 605 Isabella Drive, $415,595.
- Franke Construction, single family detached at 216 Red Bud Drive, $250,000.
- Franke Construction, single family detached at 224 Red Bud Drive, $250,000.
- Franke Construction, single family detached at 407 Red Bud Drive, $250,000.
- Franke Construction, single family detached at 412 Red Bud Drive, $250,000.
- T
- abeling Development Co., single family detached at 1850 Vision Ct., $150,000.
- Tabeling Development Co., single family detached at 1851 Vision Ct., $150,000.
Tabeling Development Co., single family detached at 1852 Visi
- on Ct., $150,000.
- Tabeling Development Co., single family detached at 1853 Vision Ct., $150,000.
- Tabeling Development Co., single family detached at 1854 Vision Ct., $150,000.
- Tabeling Development Co., single family detached at 1856 Vision Ct., $150,000.
- Tabeling Development Co., single family detached at 1858 Vision Ct., $150,000.
- Tabeling Development Co., single family detached at 1860 Vision Ct., $150,000.
- Melvin Drennan, addition at 1004 Sunrise Ct., $120,000.
- Barbara and Eric Cook, addition at 401 W. Main St., $50,000.
- Eric Crowley, Accessory building at 505 Craig Drive, $25,000.
Monticello
- Tatman Village, new house at 2000 E. Washington, $550,000.
- Blair and Caitlyn Ross, addition to house at 902 Robert Webb, $50,000.
- Steve and Lana Cheek, addition/remodel at 2007 Macintosh Lane, $26,540.