Listed are permits for all new single-family and multi-family residences as well as commercial and industrial work and residential remodeling costing over $25,000.
Permits are listed by applicant, description, site and cost.
Champaign
- Distributed Generation, Inc., FLC 503 E. Stroughton II LLC, rooftop solar at 503 Stoughton St., $118,000.
- Distributed Generation, Inc., FLC 510 E. White II LLC, rooftop solar at 510 E. White St., $118,000.
- Dodds Company, Haraa LLC, new outside storage at 601 Mercury Drive, $567,940.
Urbana
- C-U Under Construction, Jeff Burgoni, new single family dwelling at 1207 S. Oglethorpe Ave., $145,650.
- GRNE Solar, residential solar at 1208 S. Vine St., $26,240.
- New Prairie Construction Company, Erik Paulson, residential solar at 2106 S. Ikenberry Ct., $48,000.
- Route 66 Solar, Jackie Dewitt, residential solar at 2806 E. Slayback Road, $71,500.
- New Prairie Construction Company, Erik Paulson, residential solar at 407 N. Beringer Circle, $44,644.
- Route 66 Solar, Jackie Dewitt, residential solar at 1906 E. Country Square Drive, $32,800.
- Route 66 Solar, Jackie Dewitt, residential solar at 510 E. Holmes St., $34,500.
- Barber & DeAtley, Inc., Robert DeAtley, new commercial construction at 410 N. Broadway Ave., $400,000.
Mahomet
- TK Homes of Illinois LLC, new single family dwelling at 504 Wheatley Drive, $420,000.
- TK Homes of Illinois LLC, new single family dwelling at 516 Wheatley Drive, $420,000.
- Mark and Gay Cabutti, new single family dwelling at 2116 Slade Ln., $545,000.
- Hartman Family Development LLC, new multi use building at 1612 Patton Drive, $604,293.36.
- Hartman Family Development LLC, new multi use building at 1610 Patton Drive, $693,174.
- Hartman Family Development LLC, new multi use building at 1608 Patton Drive, $922,513.
- Ronald Pryor, roof mounted solar at 2401 Blue Stem Ct., $51,015.
- Beth Stanton, in ground pool at 414 Weathering Drive, $60,000.
Rantoul
Koester Custom Homes LLC, new single family dwelling at 617 Quinlan Pl., $408,000.