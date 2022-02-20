Listed are permits for all new single-family and multifamily residences as well as commercial and industrial work and residential remodeling costing over $25,000.
Permits are listed by applicant, description, site and cost
Champaign
- Signature Construction, Inc. Wills Trace, LLC, new single-family dwelling at 2009 Max Run Drive, $400,000.
- Rave Homes, IUVO Constructum, LLC, new single-family dwelling at 1603 Peppermill Ln., $296,900.
- Sun Pro Solar, Nina Gulvzunshi Tosia, rooftop solar at 807 Bellepark Drive, $32,324.
- GRNE Solar, Jaouad Barmaki and Hoda Bya, rooftop solar at 709 Sherwood Terrace, $36,480.
- Andrew Fell Arch & Design, Green Streat Realty, threading salon remodel at 209 E. University Ave., $102,000.
- Newco Design Build, LLC, Meijer, Inc., Meijer Gas Station remodel at 2201 N. Prospect Ave., $383,700.
Mahomet
- Stephens Homes, single-family detached at 1309 Ravenwood Drive, $300,000.
- Signature Construction, Inc., single-family detached at 1307 Ravenwood Drive, $500,000.
- Unlimited Construction & Development, Inc., single-family attached at 620 Rapp Drive, $200,000.
- Unlimited Construction & Development, Inc., single-family attached at 622 Rapp Drive, $200,000.
- Unlimited Construction & Development, Inc., single-family attached at 624 Rapp Drive, $200,000.
- Unlimited Construction & Development, Inc., single-family attached at 626 Rapp Drive, $200,000.
- Unlimited Construction & Development, Inc., single-family attached at 628 Rapp Drive, $200,000.
- Unlimited Construction & Development, Inc., single-family attached at 630 Rapp Drive, $200,000.