Listed are permits for all new single-family and multi-family residences as well as commercial and industrial work and residential remodeling costing over $25,000.Permits are listed by applicant, description, site and cost.
Urbana
— Rockford Construction Comp., addition on commercial building at 2500 South Philo Road, $3,900,000.
— Dodds Company, alteration on commercial building at 2702 S. Boulder Drive, $76,000.
— KC Home Solutions, LLC, Joseph Kampmueller, alteration on single family home at 2012 S. Silver Court East, $38,000.
— Wells and Wells Construction, Christian Harrell, multi-family residence at 1009 West Stoughton St., $1,733,206.
— Red Oak Construction, LLC, Dave Hershberger, alteration, renovation, remodel commercial building at 1906 N. Federal Drive, $113,690.
Rantoul
— Sol Azteca Inc., dba Angel’s Agave, commercial renovation and alteration at 1668 E. Grove Ave., $73,000.
— Bradford Martin and Eric Barnes, commercial renovation and alteration at 101 E. Sangamon Ave., $31,000.
Mahomet
— Unlimited Construction and Development, single family detached at 711 Rapp Drive, $325,225.
— Unlimited Construction and Development, single family detached at 714 Rapp Drive, $310,000.
Savoy
— Commercial building addition at 108 Jones Drive, $50,000.
— Residential solar at 708 Vista Drive, $55,615.
— Wet pipe new construction at 1005 N. Dunlap, $39,540.
— Sign replacements, additions at 505 S. Dunlap, $75,000.
— Residential solar at 313 Preston St., $33,630.
— Verizon Telecom tower equipment upgrade.