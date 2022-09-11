Listed are permits for all new single-family and multi-family residences as well as commercial and industrial work and residential remodeling costing over $25,000.
Permits are listed by applicant, description, site and cost.
Champaign
— Mark Ritz, finishing basement at 906 Charles St., $50,000.
— C-U Under Construction, Andrew and Kimberly Greenlee, roof replacement at 2210 Galen Dr., $36,000.
— Edelman, Inc., Candace Crause, rooftop solar at 807 W. Healey St., $33,800.
— Mike Martin Builders, LLC, Joseph Murphy, remodel at 601 Hamilton Dr., $147,500.
— Modern Mill Solar, Clyde and Patricia Gilliland, rooftop solar at 1502 Westfield Dr., $32,000.
— Coach House, Mary Yeomans, new garage at 1119 W. Church St., $45,000.
— Ohana Pools & Spa, Ronald and Gianina Baker, new inground pool at 78 Greencroft Dr., $84,000.
— Mode 3 Architecture, Inc., FLC 6155 Wright, Fitness Premier at 615 S. Wright St., $87,894.
— KAP Architecture, LLC, Green Street Realty, Fat City modifications at 505 S. Chestnut St., $450,000.
— Dep Le, Janet Bubin, nail salon at 512 S. Neil St., $87,000.
— Architectural Expressions, JAAAD LLC, fire restoration and remodel at 407 S. State St., $40,000.
— Architectural Expressions, Heath Properties, LLC, balcony and stair replacements at 406 W. Washington St., $50,000.
— Roessler Construction Co., Landmark Digital Infrastructure, Amdocs office remodel at 2109 Fox Dr., $144,900.
— A & R Mechanical Contractors, 812 Illinois Properties, Safeworks platform supports for HVAC at 1806 N. Market St., $30,620.
— KAP Architecture, LLC, Green Street Realty, City Center addition at 503 S. Chestnut St., $450,000.
URBANA
— TAG Residential, Kevin Brumback, new single family dwelling at 2205 East Rocky Ln., $253,700.
— TAG Residential, Kevin Brumback, new single family dwelling at 2309 East Rocky Ln., $267,700.
— TAG Residential, Kevin Brumback, new single family dwelling at 2207 East Rocky Ln., $253,700.
— TAG Residential, Kevin Brumback, new single family dwelling at 2307 East Rocky Ln., $253,700.
— TAG Residential, Kevin Brumback, new single family dwelling at 2408 South Cobble Creek Dr., 267,700.
— TAG Residential, Kevin Brumback, new single family dwelling at 2206 East Rocky Ln., $267,700.
— TAG Residential, Kevin Brumback, new single family dwelling at 2302 East Rocky Ln., $253,700.
— TAG Residential, Kevin Brumback, new single family dwelling at 2201 East Rocky Ln., $253,700.
— Taylor Construction and Design, LLC, Wes Taylor, new single family dwelling at 1706 East Hillshire Dr., $162,350.
— TAG Residential, Kevin Brumback, new single family dwelling at 2306 East Rocky Ln., $253,700.
— BTB Contracting, Tina Boeckman, new commercial construction at 1806 East Airport Rd., $670,000.
— TAG Residential, Kevin Brumback, new single family dwelling at 2308 East Rocky Ln., $253,700.
— TAG Residential, Kevin Brumback, new single family dwelling at 2301 East Rocky Ln., $267,700.
— Taylor Construction and Design, Wes Taylor, new single family dwelling at 1609 East Hillshire Dr., $172,050.
— TAG Residential, Kevin Brumback, new single family dwelling at 2304 East Rocky Ln., $267,700.
— TAG Residential, Kevin Brumback, new single family dwelling at 2208 East Rocky Ln., $253,700.
— TAG Residential, Kevin Brumback, new single family dwelling at 2303 East Rocky Ln., $253,700.
— TAG Residential, Kevin Brumback, new single family dwelling at 2305 East Rocky Ln., $253,700.
— Sun Structure Designs, Shawn Schermann, single family addition at 902 East Main St., $60,000.
— Premier Homes of Illinois, new single family dwelling at 2601 South Muirfield Place, $800,000.
— RLPS Architects, Jacalyn Prasnikar, new commercial construction at 101 West Windsor Road, $33,892.
— Hotel Royer, Jospeh Prior, commercial alteration/renovation/remodel at 210 South Race St., $95,557.
— Bickers Construction, single family dwelling alteration/renovation/remodel at 113 South Glover Ave., $32,000.
— Taylor’d Restorations, single family dwelling alteration/renovation/remodel at 3009 East Stone Creek Blvd., $82,943.
— Taylor Construction and Design, Wes Taylor, new single family dwelling at 1603 E. Hillshire Dr., $172,050.
— C-U Under Construction, Katlyn Williams, alteration single family residence at 2506 S. St. Andrews Rd., $37,415.
— Taylor Construction and Design, Wes Taylor, new single family dwelling at 1605 E. Hillshire Dr., $242,000.
— Dodds Company, new commercial construction at 1414 W. Anthony Dr., $2,314,500.
— Ebony and Ivory LLC, John Phillips, new single family dwelling at 1807 E. Fairfield Circle, $182,000.
— Insight Inc., Eileen Boland, telecommunications permit at 2000 N. Cunningham Ave., $40,000.
— Servicemasters DSI, Pat Krell, repair single family residence at 807 E. Hawthorne Dr., $43,600.
— Brandon Tipsword, new single family dwelling at 2401 N. Skyline Dr., $200,000.
— Hearthstone Homes, Keith Harris, new single family dwelling at 1903 S. Lucas St., $220,700.
— Sun Structure Designs, Shawn Shermann, addition single family residence at 1605 E. Horizon Ln., $72,874.
— Sun Structure Designs, Shawn Shermann, addition single family residence at 702 N. Abbey Rd., $50,650.
Savoy
— New additional electrical at 1005 N. Dunlap Ave., $166,789.
— New construction, single family at 1418 Warwick Dr., $325,000.
— Solar installation at 501 Cushing Dr., $25,000.
— Solar installation, electrical at 310 Arbours Dr., $40,000.
— Solar installation, building at 310 Arbours Dr., $40,000.
— Pavilion construction at Burwash Park, $50,500.
— Verizon Telecom Tower Equipment Upgrade building at 101 E. Curtis Rd., $30,000.
— Verizon Telecom Tower Equipment Upgrade electrical at 101 E. Curtis Rd., $30,000.
— Solar building permit at 310 Preston St., $31,847.
— Solar electrical permit at 310 Preston St., $31,847.
— Basement finish at 405 Newhaven Ln., $25,000.
— Commercial remodel at 7 Dunlap Ct., $25,000.
Monticello
— TK Homes of Illinois, LLC, new home construction at 8 Connor Ct., $330,000.
— Todd and Julia Atkins, new home construction at 4 Leo Ln., $875,000.