Listed are permits for all new single-family and multi-family residences as well as commercial and industrial work and residential remodeling costing over $25,000.
Permits are listed by applicant, description, site and cost.
Champaign
— Hearthstone Homes, Keith Harris, new single-family dwelling at 2607 N. Skyline Dr., $260,000.
— Hearthstone Homes, Keith Harris, new single-family dwelling at 1912 S. Lucas St., $193,000.
— Legacy Solar LLC, Scott, Keiko Kircher, rooftop solar at 1510 Peppermill Ln., $50,235.
— Taylor Construction and Design LLC, Wes Taylor, new single family dwelling at 2302 South Stone Creek Blvd., $163,000.
— Taylor Construction and Design LLC, Wes Taylor, new single family dwelling at 703 N. Abbey Rd., $243,000.
— Taylor Construction and Design LLC, Wes Taylor, new single family dwelling at 1503 E. Hillshire Dr., $169,600.
— Taylor Construction and Design LLC, Wes Taylor, new single family dwelling at 1501 E. Hillshire Dr., $169,900.
— Habitat for Humanity of Champaign, new single family dwelling at 506 Ash St., $110,000.
— Habitat for Humanity of Champaign, new single family dwelling at 1002 W. Beardsley Ave., $110,000.
— Kennedy Builders, Dale Herrstrom, new single family dwelling at 26 Ashley Ln., $220,000.
— Titan Solar Power, Andrew and Kristen Howie, rooftop solar at 2603 W. Kirby Ave., $32,800.
— Scott Walker, Bruce Zimmerman, new deck at 407 W. Healey St., $45,000.
— Brass Rail LLC, Michael Madigan, remodel at 15 E. University Ave., $33,000.
— Edward Rose Development Co., fire repairs on units 3A and 3B at 2777 Hunters Pond Run, $28,122.
— C-U Under Construction, walkway repairs at 51 E. Green St., $71,500.
— GSC 202 E. Green LLC, parking garage repairs at 202 E. Green St., $90,000.
— Route 66 Solar, Kevin Weaver, rooftop solar at 3116 Stanley Ln., $64,500.
— Route 66 Solar, Thomas and Lynda Schuh, rooftop solar at 1411 W. Church St., $31,500.
— Current Solutions, Linda Wunder, basement finish at 3916 Bay Circle, $59,500.