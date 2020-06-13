MAHOMET — In the recently approved state budget, $3.8 million was appropriated to extend water lines to homes with wells affected by the 2016 leak at a natural-gas facility near the Mahomet Aquifer.
The funding will go toward the first phase of a project to extend Sangamon Valley Water Authority lines to homes affected by the Peoples Gas leak.
State Sen. Chapin Rose, R-Mahomet, said on WDWS that the multi-phase deal “won’t hit all the households at once, but at least we get this project started.”
While he said the funding is good news for affected homeowners, he said Peoples Gas should pay for the water line extensions, not taxpayers.
“This isn’t the taxpayers’ fault. The taxpayers shouldn’t be paying for this,” he said. “Peoples Gas should pay for it.”
Peoples Gas was sued by the Illinois Attorney General and by nearly 40 area residents.
Those lawsuits are still pending, though the state attorney general’s lawsuit has led to a court order requiring Peoples Gas to install and maintain gas detectors in affected homes, offer and maintain gas-water separators and pay for lodging if gas is detected.
The order also requires Peoples Gas to inspect all its wells, provide the state with its written procedures and testing results, and develop a groundwater-management zone.
Peoples Gas has said the levels of methane detected in the private wells didn’t pose a health concern, that the water is safe for drinking, bathing and cooking. It is also offering bottled water to affected homes.
In 2018, Illinois approved a law that would require Peoples Gas to promptly notify local authorities and residents of a natural gas leak.
Another bill signed in 2019 gave the state more authority to enforce rules for underground natural-gas storage facilities.
Peoples Gas stores natural gas 4,000 feet underground at its Manlove Field, where the leak occurred.
The gas is stored below the Mahomet Aquifer, which provides drinking water for hundreds of thousands of central Illinois residents.