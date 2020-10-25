In his new podcast 52 Minutes, host Paul Ruedi spoke with Spencer Atkins, the director of development of The Atkins Group.
They talked about his life growing up in the Atkins family, how he found his way working for his dad, Clint Atkins, and guiding the company after his father died in 2011.
Here’s a few excerpts from their conversation:
On donating the Stone Creek Golf Course to the University of Illinois after previously announcing plans to close it“It was really good timing. And it was really, (the) university had a need for that one piece. And like I told a couple people around me, it was kind of a great compromise.
We went in and said, hey, if the Atkins’ compromise some of our financial goals, and if the subdivision can compromise a little bit, Urbana can compromise a little bit, and the golfers can compromise a little bit, and the prairie people can compromise a little bit, we’re going to come out with something that’s going to be really unique and really special, because that’s when things grow, when you work together.”
On his father’s rules“One was, you don’t do cocaine. If you ever do cocaine, you’re not my son. You won’t be a part of family. The other one is, you don’t drive a motorcycle. … Those were two rules that you live by, and you knew he was serious.”
On starting at the bottom of his father’s company“I did go to work for the family, came back and actually was a laborer at Baytowne apartments. I worked there, I swept up, I cleaned up after the carpenters, cleaned up after the HVAC people and the plumbers and just tried to understand really how things were built, how that kind of construction worked. And being under everybody and doing the grunt work was really the one way that people allowed you in. If I would have been their boss, I don’t think anyone would have been happy to have me around.”
On the good part of working with family“If you’re really interested and you really want to do it, you can go to dinner on Sunday night and you can sit with your entire family and strategize. And it’s a safe place to strategize. … If you fight with them, it’s really not a knock-down, drag-out fight. It’s a fight between the two of you, and you’re just trying to get your point across. But at the end of the night, you still know you’re family.”
And the bad part ...
“It’s a little harder to quit.”
On managing the company after his father died“We had some really good advice: Don’t make any major agreements or decisions for a year. Just let it sit. … And if someone’s in a hurry, look at their alternative motive.”
— Ben Zigterman