URBANA — Move over Starbucks — 7 Brew Drive Thru Coffee is on the way to Urbana, Champaign and Danville.
Urbana has issued a building permit for a new 7 Brew at 410 N. Broadway Ave., where a former bank building is being demolished.
Once the demolition is completed, construction will begin with the hope of having it completed in three months, according to Robert DeAtley, president of Barber & DeAtley, the Urbana contractor handling the project.
Barber & DeAtley recently started construction on a 7 Brew location at 3206 N. Vermilion St., Danville, which is projected to be completed in August or September, he said.
And that company will also be building a 7 Brew and a Take 5 Oil Change at 1701 W. Springfield Ave., C, DeAtley said.
A building permit hasn’t been issued for the Champaign 7 Brew location yet, but the city has issued permits for the Take 5 Oil Change at that address.
The franchise group developing the local 7 Brew sites is Texas-based Net Lease Development, DeAtley said.
The local 7 Brew locations will have double drive-thru lanes, he said.
Arkansas-based 7 Brew has more than 100 locations in the U.S.
According to its website, the menu includes “all kinds of custom-hand crafted drinks.”