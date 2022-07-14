Restaurant questions? Ask them here and Tom Kacich will chase down your answer
In this week's 'It's Your Business' column, we'll take a look at the food offerings at the upcoming Champaign County Fair.
That includes a traditional and tasty staple.
Returning for a 77th year will be Cullers’ French Fries — still being sold in one size using the time-honored recipe of quality shortening and the best Idaho potatoes, said Jim Cullers.
And it’s still two condiments, salt and vinegar, “you have control of the salt and the vinegar,” he said.