ARCOLA — It seems about everyone in Arcola knew who John “Jack” Fishel Jr. was in his heyday.
Athlete, super fan, longtime alderman and mayor, Arcola booster and embracer of the Hispanic community: All the titles seemed to fit Mr. Fishel, who passed away Jan. 17 at age 84.
“He certainly was an outgoing personality,” friend Pat Monahan said. “He would walk up to anyone and start a conversation. When he saw people he knew, he was excited. It was always a pleasure to be where Jack was and have him greet you. He was a special guy.”
Lin Warfel, whose sister, Lynda, was married to Mr. Fishel, said the Fishel name was synonymous with Arcola athletics.
“The whole family was sports-oriented, and they maintained that,” Warfel said.
Jack and Lynda Fishel have five children, 18 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
Mr. Fishel served many years on the Arcola City Council and as mayor. When his mayoral tenure ended, he was succeeded by his wife.
Monahan said Mr. Fishel was an important player in the upswing of Arcola commerce.
“As mayor, he cared,” Monahan said of the success of bringing industry to the Douglas County city.
“He loved this community, and he’s easy to talk to and he’s a good decision-maker. All of those combined to make a good mayor.”
The community formed a tax-increment-financing district, bought 60 acres and established an industrial park.
“The first tenant was Collegiate Cap and Gown that had an office with like 30 employees,” Monahan said. “Now they’ve got a major facility in our industrial park with like 250 employees.”
Other companies moved in such as American Freight (now Dayton Freight); radiator-maker Excel, which moved from Decatur; Midstate Steel (now Danville Steel); and Meats Plus.
“He was incredible,” friend Randy Rothrock said. “He loved Arcola. He supported anything in the school and the community.”
Rothrock said the Fishels did many things for others, often anonymously.
“Kind people,” he said.
“He was an Arcola guy all the way,” friend Terry Miller said. “He’s done a lot for the city.”
Monahan said Mr. Fishel was responsible for a large number of Hispanics moving to the community.
He helped one Hispanic family, “and they were real nice people,” Monahan said.
That relationship led to other Hispanics moving to town. Today, Monahan estimated, Arcola is about 40 percent Hispanic.
Mr. Fishel, who worked for the U.S. Department of Labor for more than 30 years, later owned Fishel Real Estate. He was named part of the Distinguished Alumni of Arcola in 2020.
He also enjoyed bowling, cribbage, euchre and hunting. He owned hunting property near Charleston, and Rothrock said he was a prankster.
“He loved having fun,” he said.
Rothrock, who said Mr. Fishel played on two undefeated Arcola football teams, cited coach Lou Baker, who later coached for the University of Illinois, as one of Mr. Fishel’s biggest life influences, citing lessons learned about hard work and preparation.
“In those days they were no-nonsense coaches,” Rothrock said. “You did it the right way or you didn’t do it at all.”
Rothrock said Mr. Fishel maintained a respectful attitude toward the competition of area towns ranging from arch-rival Tuscola to Atwood to Sullivan.
Miller said Mr. Fishel was in high school when Miller was in elementary school, but he knew who Mr. Fishel was because of his athletic prowess — prowess that Miller would later possess for Arcola, the Illini and the NFL for six years.
“Later on Jack has been a real dear friend of mine,” Miller said. “I always enjoyed talking to him when I went back home. My brother, Dan, had one of Jack’s boys with him when they won the 1A football championship when my brother was a senior. A couple of the Fishel boys were on that ball club.”
Tim Monahan, who said Mr. Fishel was his best friend, called him “an exceptional person.”
“I don’t think you’ll find a finer person.”
Mr. Fishel was one year older than Tim Monahan, and they both played on the Purple Riders’ football team — Mr. Fishel as a quarterback-defensive back and Monahan as an offensive and defensive end.
“He had a barn at his house,” Monahan said. “His father was a doctor and had enough land to graze cows. (Jack Fishel would) call me over, and as soon as I came over, he’d hand me a pitch fork” to help him clean up the barn.
The two friends spent a lot of time working together in the summers of their youth — helping Monahan’s uncle, who was a contractor, and walking beans.
Their families spent many summers together vacationing in Mexico.
“He was very principled,” Monahan said. “He was an awful lot of fun. There was always something going on, and he’d join in. He always had a smile on his face. He was very welcoming.”