“Do you know what the latest is with the Dairy Queen in Mahomet? For the first time in months, I have seen a contractor doing what appears to be work on the interior of the building. Also, has it changed ownership?”
“The work that is being done to the building now is being required by the insurance company,” said Patrick Brown, village administrator. “The ownership of the property has not changed – however, it is under contract.” A fire damaged the interior of the DQ in March, 2022.