A sneak peek at Kathy's #Mailbag, which goes live in full at 2 p.m. Friday. Submit questions of your very own by clicking here or by emailing Kathy Reiser at kreiser@news-gazette.com.
"Only four out of the 14 Big Ten university communities do not have a Trader Joe’s grocery within a few minutes’ drive: West Lafayette and Bloomington, Ind., East Lansing, Mich., and Champaign-Urbana. And I hear one is being built in Lansing, Mich. What does the State College, Penn. metro area (pop. 87,500) have that Champaign-Urbana (metro pop. >220K) is lacking? Is there any hope of C-U getting a TJ’s anytime soon?”
My Mailbag predecessor, Tom Kacich, got this question every so often and I’m afraid the answer is still “no.”
“We consider many locations,” said TJ’s public relations manager Nakia Rohde. “All of the locations that are opening soon are listed on our website.” Those are in Bradenton, Fla. and Queens, NY.
“Unfortunately, Champaign-Urbana, Illinois is not on the list at this time. You can learn about how we selected locations on our podcast, Inside Trader Joe’s, Episode 52 — How to Make A Trader Joe’s, Part One. You can listen or read the transcripts on our website.”