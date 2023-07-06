A sneak peek at Kathy's #Mailbag, which goes live in full at 2 p.m. Friday. Submit questions of your very own by clicking here or by emailing Kathy Reiser at kreiser@news-gazette.com.
“Is the Perkins Restaurant on University Avenue in Urbana ever going to reopen?”
Yes! And if I had a dollar for every time a Mailbag reader had asked me that question over the past 8 weeks, I could buy dinner for four at Perkins — with pie — and leave a generous tip for the server.
In May, reporter Deb Pressey wrote that the C-U Public Health District had closed Perkins on May 10, after a violation related to the proper cold holding temperature for food was cited for the fourth consecutive inspection.
Sarah Michaels, director of environmental health at C-UPHD, says the agency will be able to complete the restaurant’s follow-up inspection once its managers wrap up some training.
“We have a reinspection scheduled for next week. I'm not sure when they plan to reopen,” Michaels said.
When they do open, we’re pretty sure there’ll be a long line of Mailbag readers waiting to get in ...