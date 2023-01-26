Sign up for our daily newsletter here
This week's Kathy's #Mailbag already is stuffed. A sample of the many things to come:
“I noticed a dumpster behind Alexander’s Steakhouse in Champaign. Anything we should know? Maybe a remodel and plans to reopen? We can only hope!”
The City of Champaign’s Building Safety Division is reviewing a permit for the building at 202 W. Anthony Drive.
The permit application is for an interior remodel of the restaurant, according to building safety supervisor Randy Smith.
No word on whether it’s being remodeled to reopen as a steakhouse, or if the owners have some other concept in mind for the building.