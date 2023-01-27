Sign up for our daily newsletter here
“I was wondering about the Illini Union and the lack of food options there, especially in the basement where there used to be five different options and for quite a while there has been one or two. I was curious if there are plans to expand the offerings. I look at the renovations done at the Bone Student Center at ISU in Normal as an example of what the Illini Union could be.”
The website for ISU’s Bone Student Center lists six eateries: Timbers Grille, The Landing, McAlister’s Deli, Star Ginger, Qdoba Mexican Eats and Starbucks.
Four food and drink establishments are open in the Illini Union as the spring semester is underway: Einstein Bros. Bagels on the lower level, and Tropical Smoothie, Just Bee Acai and Starbucks on the first floor. Illini Union marketing director Erik Riha said two new restaurants — Maize Mexican Grill and Thai Fusion — will be coming to the Union’s lower level during the 2023 spring semester. “Staff are also working with potential partners to fill the other available location,” he said.