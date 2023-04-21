Sign up for our daily newsletter here
This week's Kathy's #Mailbag already is stuffed. A reader wanted to know:
"Is the Long John Silver's on Prospect ever going to open again?"
The Long John Silver’s at 1217 N. Prospect Ave. closed Dec. 30. A spokeswoman for the company sent the following statement to News-Gazette business writer Debra Pressey:
“Closing a restaurant is never an easy decision for our company, and we are thankful for the guests and crew members who sailed with us over the years.”