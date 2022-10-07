At 2 p.m. Fridays, our Kathy Reiser answers reader questions. Put her to the test by clicking here or email kreiser@news-gazette.com.
This week's Kathy's #Mailbag already is stuffed. A sample of the many things to come:
“When is Jet's Pizza on Neil reopening?”
Good news for local fans of Jet’s Detroit-style pizza: the closure at 512 S. Neil St. does indeed appear to be temporary. Stacy Carter, human resources office manager with Jet’s, said “We have to do a 10-year refurbishment, per corporate, so it’s come around to that time. We’re working to get that done as soon as possible.”
She did not provide an estimated date for reopening, but in my conversation with her it sounded as if the renovations are expected to take several weeks rather than several months. Meantime, she said Jet’s location at 1907 W. Springfield Ave. in Champaign remains open — and is not due for its own refurbishment for several years yet.