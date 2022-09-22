At 2 p.m. Fridays, our Kathy Reiser answers reader questions. Put her to the test by clicking here.
This week's Kathy's #Mailbag already is stuffed. A sample of the many things to come:
New franchises for Mahomet?
"I keep hearing Mahomet is in line to get both a Starbucks and a Dunkin' Donuts franchise in the near future. If so ... where? When?"
The word from Mahomet village administrator Patrick Brown: “We are always flattered to see interest from new restaurants, cafes or coffee shops. We think we have a community that would support variety and more choices. There have been so many rumors in the last few years that have not turned out to be real, so we usually take the approach that we will believe when we see it.”
Brown said neither Starbucks nor Dunkin’ has filed an application for a building permit.