This week's Kathy's #Mailbag already is stuffed. A sample of the many things to come:
Update on Arby's
Dating to August, the Mailbag has received several questions about what’s happening with C-U’s local Arby’s locations.
The one on Prospect Avenue is permanently closed, and the others remain open but with shorter hours than they used to have.
One of the chain’s local general managers said “the other locations are here to stay.”
The reduced hours at the remaining Arby’s in Urbana and Champaign are a result of continued staffing shortages that have challenged many local employers in the past few years. The manager said it’s expected that the restaurants’ longer hours will be restored when there are enough workers to fill the shifts.
Crew members from the former location on Prospect Avenue were offered new positions at the remaining Arby’s locations on West Springfield Avenue and South Neil Street in Champaign and on North Cunningham Avenue in Urbana.