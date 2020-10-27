CHAMPAIGN — Andy Dallas realizes his shop isn’t exactly an essential business.
“We sell rubber chickens and phony dog poo,” he said. “We have nothing here you have to have. … We’re the least necessary shop in Champaign.”
So, like many other businesses, Dallas & Co. had to close temporarily in March, which meant it missed the spring musical costume season.
“April became our second biggest month, and we lost April, completely,” Dallas said.
And he said the limit on crowd sizes hurt the store’s sales of magicians’ equipment.
While COVID-19 hurt Dallas’ business, it also provided an opportunity for the 71-year-old magician to escape, one of his favorite tricks.
“This just became the time to do it,” he said. “We figured this might be the best time to let this go.”
He also said the shop’s location at the corner of University Avenue and First Street is prime real estate.
“I’ve got the perfect property here, and I’ve had some interest in that,” Dallas said.
So he’s ready to retire, though Dallas said he’s not ready to give up magic.
“I’m the best in the world at something — it’s called the zombie ball,” Dallas said. “I spent 45 years on it.”
He said he’s received offers to perform the trick and give lectures to magicians about it.
“I really like the lecturing and performing for the smaller groups, and this would be a really nice way to end my working life,” Dallas said.
For now, he’s focused on the final week of sales — Dallas & Co.’s last day is Saturday, which will be followed by a liquidation sale sometime in December.
Dallas said he opened his shop 49 years ago on Green Street, later moving to his current location 28 years ago.
“I’ve never worked a day in my life,” he said. “It’s been so wonderful, and the people have embraced it so much. … It’s just been a wonderful time in my life.”
Dallas first saw a magician at the age of 5 at an amusement park, and “I right away realized that’s what I wanted to be.”
He started learning tricks at 11.
“It started out just as a hobby and became an obsession and a disease that took me around the world,” Dallas said.