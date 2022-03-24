RURAL OGDEN — Stan Harper likens the changing times of running a farm operation to a clock pendulum.
Good times-bad times, up-and-down markets. He’s had his share.
“You can go too far one way and too far another way” on a farm, he said. “It also applies to politics. When it hits center, that’s when it’s most successful.”
The 67-year-old rural Ogden farmer knows a thing or two about politics. He currently serves on the Champaign County Board and was for many years a member of the Prairieview and later Prairieview-Ogden school board. He knows a lot about many topics and is active in the community, not being afraid to get involved.
Those traits were among the factors that resulted in Harper being named The News-Gazette’s 2021 Farmer Leader of the Year.
Growing up, Harper knew farming was an option, but he wasn’t sold until later. He got into the business in the late 1970s, not long before times got tough for a while.
The 1973 St. Joseph-Ogden graduate was attending the University of Illinois, where he majored in agriculture, when his father, Stanley H., was diagnosed with colon cancer. Harper (known as Stanley C.) dropped a couple of his college classes to help on the farm.
His father survived the cancer and lived another 18 years. In the meantime, Stan C. decided he liked the life.
“That kind of made my mind up for me,” Harper said. “I was here helping out and enjoyed doing it. Dad said I had the opportunity to come back if I wanted to.”
Chemotherapy was fairly new in 1974, and “it knocked the heck out of” his father, he said. The elder Harper continued to farm for a few years after that but died at age 73, when Stan C. was only 37 years old.
During his father’s cancer recovery, Harper would drive home and help on the farm and then drive back for classes at the university.
He began farm work full time in 1978. Little could he have known that tough times were ahead for the American farmer.
“The ’80s were a terrible decade in U.S. agriculture,” Harper said. “We lost farmers all over to bankruptcy, to suicide. It was tough with two little kids.”
The ’80s were a good decade to find a wife, though.
“My wife is Sandra, and we’ve been married for 42 years in March,” Harper said.
His banker proved to be a good matchmaker. Harper said Chuck Eyman asked if he was dating anyone. When he told him he wasn’t, the man he called Rock asked him, “How about my secretary?”
Later, he joked with Rock, “‘Hey, I took your secretary off your hands, and you’re charging me 18 percent operating money.’”
Sandra, who recently retired from Busey Bank after 46-plus years, is the one who steers Stan the right direction when it comes to farm purchases. Harper called her the “financial brains of the family.”
“She was in the decision-making when it came to buying property and equipment and helped me to weigh the pros and cons,” he said. “I’m very lucky. She’s conservative. She’s been very good for me.”
At times in the ’80s, Harper would ask himself why he got into farming.
His wife would comment, “I thought farming was good.”
It is good, Harper said, but “it goes up and down, and of course the ’80s were down.”
“We had such bad years — ’88 was the terrible drought. It hit almost all the major growing areas of the country,” he said. “It wasn’t until the early ’90s that things finally started to turn around some.”
Harper said the 1980s were a lot like the present for farmers: High inflation, land values skyrocketing, equipment prices exploding.
“Reminds me of today’s world,” he said.
Harper has always wanted to be involved in the community.
He spent 22 years on what is now the Prairieview-Ogden school board. The district, which initially included Flatville, Royal and Stanton Center, later consolidated with Ogden. Harper served 17 years as board president.
Penfield-area farmer Jeff Suits, who served on the board with Harper, called him “very committed.”
“We always knew where he stood on things,” Suits said. “He researched everything well. He had so many contacts. We went to Springfield and met with legislators. That’s how we got a lot of things done because he knew so many people and had so many contacts.”
Harper was president during the consolidation talks, which Suits called “a lot of work.”
“He was the right guy to lead us at that time,” Suits said. “It wasn’t always smooth. He was very good about leading. He puts 110 percent into everything he does.”
Harper also spent 22 years on the board of the Ogden-Royal Fire Protection District, including 17 years as president. His father was a founding trustee of the district.
Suits remembers traveling with Harper and their wives to Chicago when Harper told Suits that he was going to be joining the Champaign County Board. It was news to Sandra Harper.
“Oh no, Stanley!” she exclaimed from the back seat, according to Suits.
Like everything else, Harper gives it his all as a county board member, fellow board member Jim Goss said.
“Absolutely, he does a good job,” he said. “He’s been on our facilities committee a long time, so he knows a lot about what goes on there. He reads board packets” — which, Goss said, it’s obvious that not every board member does.
Goss said Harper is a good idea man.
“He has a lot of historical knowledge. He’s the kind of board member we need on the Champaign County Board,” Goss said, adding that Harper is also the only working farmer on the board. “He works hard for his constituents.”
Harper’s three older brothers — Jim, Steven and Doug — decided farm livin’ wasn’t the life for them. They all took non-ag-related jobs.
During their farm days, all four boys showed shorthorn cattle in their youth. When Stan went into farming full time, he expanded the operation and competed at state and national levels. Harper had national champions at the national stock expo in Louisville, Ky.
He sold cattle to buyers in 28 states and two Canadian provinces.
In 1980, Harper was part of a five-person group that imported 55 shorthorn cattle from Ireland.
“That was quite an experience,” he said.
Harper also spent nine years on the Illinois Shorthorn Board.
His children, Michael and Laura, enjoyed showing cattle, but Harper got out of the business in the late ’90s due to his health and the time that it took.
“Anything with livestock is labor” intensive, he said, adding that he was also having back problems, his children were getting involved in other activities, and he was expanding his grain operation.
“And land values were going up, and it was hard to justify cattle on prime farm ground,” Harper said.
Harper farms nearly 1,400 acres. Son Michael farms another 350. The family owns close to 200 acres, and the rest is rented.
It hasn’t been all work and no play for Harper. The man enjoys his sports. Harper was inducted into the St. Joseph-Ogden Hall of Fame last fall.
“That was quite an honor,” he said.
He grew up playing sports.
Harper was a guard/forward for the St. Joseph basketball team that won a regional tournament when he was a junior. He also played quarterback on the football team and ran the 100- and 200-yard dashes in track.
He was the school’s basketball timekeeper for 16 years.
“I love basketball, so I enjoyed doing that,” he said.
For years, Harper was chairman of the SJ-O golf tournament, which was a major fundraiser for the athletic department.
On the farm, he is always searching for something new that will improve yields/profitability as well as be earth-friendly.
He recently attended a Farm Bureau meeting on the nutrient-loss program — keeping fertilizers out of the water supplies.
“Ninety-eight percent of the people I know are trying to be good stewards of the ground,” Harper said.
In Harper’s early farming days, farmers still walked their soybean fields to remove weeds. That went by the wayside as the herbicides they used became more advanced.
His assessment of what it’s like on the farm today:
“Our input costs are so much higher this year, it’s almost scary,” he said. “The grain market is good. I’ve been trying for 45 years to control the weather and haven’t had much luck on that.”
Technology has changed dramatically on his farm. Harper said the quality of seed is light years ahead of when he started farming.
“I used to complain about the price,” he said. “The production levels are excellent. It’s always changing. We know where certain trouble spots are” in the field through precision techniques. “We map all that as it comes through the planter and in the combine.”
Technology also allows greater precision in dealing with drainage issues.
“It goes back to the stewardship of the soil,” Harper said. “If my dad saw the equipment we’re using,” he’d be shocked, he said.
“Farm equipment drives itself, and as you’re going through the field, the precision monitor tells you if there’s a problem in that row,” he added. “The chemical research, the seed research” is amazing.
Harper has been a customer of Dave Christians, owner/operator of DC Seeds Inc. in Ogden since Christians started the business 24 years ago.
“He’s a great customer, great neighbor,” Christians said. “He does a lot for the community.
“He always puts out a corn plot or a bean plot or sometimes both,” he added. “He’s always looking for something new — new hybrids or varieties. He gives us a little corner of the field. If we need 14 or 15 hybrids out there, I’ll measure that off. He’s very cooperative in doing things like that to help us and him, too.”
What does Harper think makes a good farmer?
“You have to be willing to work, take the good with the bad,” he said. “Be flexible. You could have the best-laid plan out there and something could pop up and you have to be able to change quickly.
“You look around this area, you don’t see very many farmers doing a poor job. We’re all doing our best. It’s a good life. I loved raising my kids here.”
Michael and his wife, Samantha, have a 3-year-old son, Maxwell. Daughter Laura Harris and husband Mitch have two children — Shane and Jillian.
Harper isn’t sure how long he will continue to farm. He hopes his son will be able to take over the operation one day.