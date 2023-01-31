DEWEY — Kenneth Kesler was attending his last meeting as a member of the Illinois Soil and Water Conservation District Board in January 2007 at Champaign’s Round Barn Center when in walked members of the Illini women’s basketball team.
The players were there to honor Mr. Kesler, who, with his wife, had attended so many of their games over the years. The surprise was arranged by other members of the board to recognize the man who had donated so much of his time to the district.
The players gave him a basketball they had signed, and he kept it at home. The basketball was on display at Mr. Kesler’s visitation last week following his death at age 98.
Mr. Kesler was known statewide for his 60 years of service to soil and water conservation.
“He really is a legend with so much passion for conservation and an outgoing personality,” district Administrative Coordinator Renee Weitekamp said. “He could talk to anyone and always took the time to make a personal connection. The friendships he made and the effect he had will last forever.”
Illini football and women’s basketball, volleyball and softball were among the passions that he shared with his wife, Lora Mae. They held season tickets to those sports until they got too old to attend games.
Mr. Kesler died Jan. 18, just five days after his 98th birthday. He and his twin brother, Keith, were born Jan. 13, 1925, in rural Dewey. Keith died in March 2020. The twins were quite close.
Kenneth Kesler had a lot going on. In addition to his love of sports (he also was an avid Chicago Cubs backer, played softball and umpired), he and his wife helped to found the Boots and Bows square-dance club. He was a justice of the peace as a younger man and a 20-year 4-H leader who regularly attended First United Methodist in Champaign with Lora Mae until the COVID-19 pandemic hit.
“I could count on the fingers of one hand how often they missed church before the pandemic,” said Mr. Kesler’s daughter, Chris Wallace of Champaign.
It’s where they were married and where they raised their three children — Wallace, Linda Allen of Delavan and Rick Kesler of Independence, Mo. Kenneth served as usher right up to the start of the pandemic, and he and Lora Mae volunteered when the church hosted a homeless shelter.
Mr. Kesler put off retirement from farming until he was 89, saying he didn’t know what he’d do with himself otherwise. He was pretty good at it too, having received a number of farm awards, including being named as The News-Gazette’s Farm Leader of the Year in 1973, the second year the award was presented.
He and Lora Mae continued to live on the farm. He said he never wanted to move away from their place with its pond that was a favorite hangout for deer, geese, wild turkeys and other wildlife.
Mr. Kesler was still able to get around pretty well and renewed his driver’s license in December.
Joe Rothermel, vice president of the conservation district board, said Mr. Kesler was passionate about soil and water conservation and was part of the board when the district bought a 64-acre tract to develop a wetland area near St. Joseph.
Rothermel said Mr. Kesler was quite social, and that spurred his interest in so many things.
“He really enjoyed working with people, and when he had his mind set on getting something done ... he wanted to make sure it was done right,” Rothermel said.
Added Weitekamp: “When he would meet somebody ... he would ask them about their family. He was very family-oriented.”
Mr. Kesler was an avid Fisher Bunnies fan, going to all of his grandchildren’s games.
“At one time when they were in high school and junior high, he said, ‘I just don’t have time to get anything done for myself because your kids are in so many activities,’” Chris Wallace said with a laugh.
Kenneth and Lora Mae Kesler rarely missed a Thursday night square dance and attended out-of-state square-dance conventions.
“They loved square dancing and had so many good friends in that,” Wallace said.
Funeral services for Mr. Kesler were held Jan. 24 at Morgan Memorial Home in Savoy. He is buried in Fisher’s Willowbrook Cemetery.