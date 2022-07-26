CHAMPAIGN — Happening all day today: a conference where hundreds of attendees from agriculture-focused corporations and startups will network, pitch, learn and meet with investors.
For the first time in its three-year run, the OnRamp Agriculture Conference will be held in person, and Champaign is the host.
“We thought, where else should it be but Champaign-Urbana?” said Carly McCrory-McKay, executive director of the Champaign County Economic Development Corp., who helped make it happen.
The conference, presented by Midwest startup accelerator Gener8tor, is a chance for ag business workers and investors to make connections and learn more about the currents of the ag tech industry.
But it’s also an opportunity to showcase C-U as an epicenter of agriculture-based business and research, organizers said.
The OnRamp series of industry conferences usually finds an athletic stadium to call home. Sure enough, today’s panels and pitch meetings will all take place at State Farm Center.
Also presenting the conference are Cooperative Ventures — the ag tech capital fund formed by Growmark and CHS Inc. — along with the University of Illinois Research Park, Champaign-based Serra Ventures and the county economic development group.
The sponsors each have a stake in the industry; Serra Ventures announced its $45 million AgTech fund in February and partnered with Gener8tor to form the Illinois AgTech accelerator in Champaign.
Several ag companies call the UI Research Park home; the startup hotbed also hosts the annual Agriculture Innovation Technology Summit in March.
“We’ve had several conversations with companies that heard about Champaign, through the accelerator and through the conference, that are now interested in potentially opening up an office here, because there’s no replacement for the kind of access and proximity you get here,” said Jack Marck, managing director of the Illinois AgTech Accelerator.
As of Monday afternoon, more than 400 people had registered for the conference, where tickets start at $500, and more than 600 startups were interested in attending, Marck said.
Attendees could pay $1,500 for an “exhibit booth” to showcase their business in the stadium. Corporations and investors could pay $5,000 to set up several one-on-one pitch meetings with startups of their choice.
Startup founders get in free.
“If you have a background in building venture businesses or investing, you’ll fit right in, but even for folks that have a connection to ag business in some other way, there’s a real opportunity to understand what’s happening in the industry,” Marck said.
Monday night, the conference kicked off with a keynote address from UI Professor Bruce Sherrick, director of the TIAA Center for Farmland Research, before a startup showcase and networking session.
Starting at 9 this morning, a sequence of panelists will take center stage at State Farm Center. In the afternoon, startups will break off for one-on-ones with venture capitalists and angel investors, some of them in the arena’s press box.
Meanwhile, the county’s economic development arm will lead community tours to “help attendees learn the interesting things going on here,” McCrory-McKay said, with stops at the Integrated Bioprocessing Research Lab and Research Park on campus.
“It’s a really exciting time in agriculture right now,” Marck said. “There really isn’t an aspect of growing plants, not just for food, that is not charging forward at a rapid pace in every direction imaginable.”