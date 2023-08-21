RANTOUL — Real vintage farm equipment, not just the engine-driven kind, will be on display at this year’s Half Century of Progress farm show in Rantoul.
There will be horsepower — real horsepower. The kind that eats hay and swishes flies with its tail.
Don Fredrick of Willow Hill in Jasper County and Steven Tordai, who hails from the Earlville area north of Ottawa, will be bringing their horse-drawn equipment for field demonstrations.
A unique type of planting — check-rowing — was used to plant crops on the land that Fredrick will cultivate.
In check-rowing, each hill of two or three seeds was planted exactly the same distance from adjoining hills. It left the field with a checkerboard appearance.
Fredrick said such fields could be cultivated east to west and north to south. Today’s fields can only be cultivated either east-west or north-south.
The actual planting procedure will also be demonstrated.
Fredrick explained how the check-row planter works: “There’s a wire you stretch across the field with bumps in it. In the planter, there’s a fork. It trips the planter box and drops a hill (of corn). However many inches apart those bumps are apart, that’s where it drops corn.”
The wire is placed on a stake. When a farmer got to one end of the field, he would move the stake and wire over for the next row.
Fredrick said check-rowing was a valuable method to control weeds.
“At the time that manner of planting corn was used, horses were the primary source of power,” he said. “At that time, there was no such thing as herbicides, so mechanical weed control was the only means. You either weed by hand or cultivate by horses.”
Fredrick will use a McCormick Deering cultivator pulled by a two-horse team.
He will bring a Percheron mare, a Belgian mare and two crossbreeds.
He said both he and Tordai will bring plows to demonstrate.
“I will bring three plows and three teams,” Tordai said. “I will have a team of three and a team of two, depending on the size of the plow.”
Tordai, 23, who farms 1,300 acres with his three siblings in northern Illinois, got interested in the horse-farming hobby when his late father brought him to the Rantoul show years ago.
“The Half Century show is the biggest,” he said. “That is the show to see. It’s the largest antique farm show in the world. It is an amazing show.”
Fredrick, meanwhile, said he “play-farms on a postage-stamp farm of 10 acres.”
“I have a couple acres of corn I put out with horses and harvest,” he said.
He will pick one outside row and the end rows by hand and use a tractor-drawn picker for the rest.
“My wife and I used to host corn shucking here at our house for 25 years,” Fredrick said. “We invited friends and neighbors. What happened was all the old fellows wore out or died,” and there weren’t enough people who wanted to re-live the corn-shucking days.