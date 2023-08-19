SPRINGFIELD — Area 4-Hers came home with grand champion, reserve grand champion and inspire awards for their projects at the Illinois State Fair in Springfield.
Following are winners from Champaign, DeWitt, Ford, Iroquois and Vermilion counties.
GRAND CHAMPIONS
Champaign County
Wyatt Bannon:
- Passport to the World — Club
Marin Boehm:
- Scrapbooking — Advanced
Maighdlin Booth-Hodges:
- Shopping in Style — Beginning
Jenna Clemmons:
- Civic Engagement 3
Josh Dilger:
- Woodworking 2:
Jacob Dupre:
- Passport to the World — Club
Ashlyn Estes:
- Entomology 1
Markus Gerber:
- Wildlife 2
Blair Mathis:
- VA Plastic
Morgan Perez:
- Passport to the World — Club
Grace Pierce:
- VA Paper 2
Kyle Roosevelt:
- Shooting Sports Shotgun
Amber Ruppel:
- Passport to the World — Club
Olivia Shike:
- Leadership 3
Harper Shike:
- Animal Science 1
Avery Watson:
- Crops Innovation Class
Grace Wherley:
- Leadership 2
Gabe Yallally:
- Woodwork 3
Dylan Zwilling:
- Vegetable/Fruit Display
De
Witt County
Gideon Craft:
- Design Decisions Beginning
Lillian Hammer:
- Child Development
Owen Rexshell:
- Website Design
Sirena Troutt:
- Creative Writing
Preston Wikoff:
- Shooting Sports Hunting and Outdoors
Ford County
Jake Bleich:
- Tractor A
Abner Foster:
- Electricity 2
I
roquois County
Alexys Edwards:
- VA Metal
Phylicity Leonard:
- Cooking 301
- Yeast Bread
Anna McTaggart:
- Cooking 101
- Coffeecake
Reka Ritzma:
- Cooking 401
- Sponge Cake
Hannah Snodgrass:
- Weather 1
Madison Sturm:
- Floriculture A
Chloe Wagner:
- Clothing 2
Aubrey Wagner:
- Clothing 3
Vermilion County
Alana Dolan:
- Weather and Climate 3
Naomi Dolan:
- Geology Innovation Class
DJ Hayes:
- Leadership 1
Grady Medlen:
- Junkdrawer Robotics 3
RESERVE GRAND CHAMPIONS
CHAMPAIGN COUNTYKaylee Estes:
- Family Heritage
Lucas Herriott:
- Woodworking 1
Alleigha Nelson:
- My Financial Future — Beginner
Ava Price:
- Entomology 1
Andrew Todd:
- Wildlife 2
Levi Todd:
- Sportfishing 1
Nathaniel Wiesbrook:
- Poetry
Caleb Zwilling:
- Vegetable/Fruit Display
DeWITT COUNTY
Anton Meyen:
- Geology Innovation Class — Reserve
Tayanna Meyen: Design Decisions — Intermediate
FORD COUNTY
Elizabeth Giroux:
- Leadership
Chance Hewitt:
- Electricity 2
IROQUOIS COUNTY
Kandace Behrends:
- Tractor C
Megan Borgers:
- Photography 1
Jessalyn Eisenmann:
- Clothing 3
Hunter Hull:
- Animal Science 1
Jax Johnson:
- Natural Resources 1
Anna Klecan:
- Food Preservation 1
Alivia Porter:
- Interior Design — Advanced
Ellie Schunke:
- Woodworking 4
Grace Vance:
- Scrapbooking —
- Advanced
VERMILION COUNTY
Lily DeAth:
- Animal Sciences 2
Lucy DeAth:
- VA Quilting — Quilting Best
Owen Elmore:
- VA Plastic Block Art
INSPIRE AWARDS
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY
Avery Lake:
- Photography 1
Connor McMahon:
- Beekeeping
Delaney Nekolny:
- Photography 3
Lucille Wiesbrook:
- Vegetable Plate
DeWITT COUNTY
Carter Herring:
- Electricity 1
Lexi Merriman:
- Animal Science 2
Callia Meyen:
- Clothing 2 — Sewn Clothing
FORD COUNTY
JR McMillan:
- Natural Resources 1
IROQUOIS COUNTY
John Fatka:
- Cooking 301 Tea Ring
Eli Hasting:
- Tractor C
Molly Peterson:
- Vegetable Plate
Isaac Schaumberg:
- Woodworking 2
Ella Teske:
- Outdoor Adventures 1-3
VERMILION COUNTY
Faith Beck:
- Woodworking 4
Haley Carlton:
- Welding
Grady Shepherd: Crops Innovation Class