SPRINGFIELD — Area 4-Hers came home with grand champion, reserve grand champion and inspire awards for their projects at the Illinois State Fair in Springfield.

Following are winners from Champaign, DeWitt, Ford, Iroquois and Vermilion counties.

GRAND CHAMPIONS

Champaign County

Wyatt Bannon:

  • Passport to the World — Club

Marin Boehm:

  • Scrapbooking — Advanced

Maighdlin Booth-Hodges:

  • Shopping in Style — Beginning

Jenna Clemmons:

  • Civic Engagement 3

Josh Dilger:

  • Woodworking 2:

Jacob Dupre:

  • Passport to the World — Club

Ashlyn Estes:

  • Entomology 1

Markus Gerber:

  • Wildlife 2

Blair Mathis:

  • VA Plastic

Morgan Perez:

  • Passport to the World — Club

Grace Pierce:

  • VA Paper 2

Kyle Roosevelt:

  • Shooting Sports Shotgun

Amber Ruppel:

  • Passport to the World — Club

Olivia Shike:

  • Leadership 3

Harper Shike:

  • Animal Science 1

Avery Watson:

  • Crops Innovation Class

Grace Wherley:

  • Leadership 2

Gabe Yallally:

  • Woodwork 3

Dylan Zwilling:

  • Vegetable/Fruit Display

De

Witt County

Gideon Craft:

  • Design Decisions Beginning

Lillian Hammer:

  • Child Development

Owen Rexshell:

  • Website Design

Sirena Troutt:

  • Creative Writing

Preston Wikoff:

  • Shooting Sports Hunting and Outdoors

Ford County

Jake Bleich:

  • Tractor A

Abner Foster:

  • Electricity 2

I

roquois County

Alexys Edwards:

  • VA Metal

Phylicity Leonard:

  • Cooking 301
  • Yeast Bread

Anna McTaggart:

  • Cooking 101
  • Coffeecake

Reka Ritzma:

  • Cooking 401
  • Sponge Cake

Hannah Snodgrass:

  • Weather 1

Madison Sturm:

  • Floriculture A

Chloe Wagner:

  • Clothing 2

Aubrey Wagner:

  • Clothing 3

Vermilion County

Alana Dolan:

  • Weather and Climate 3

Naomi Dolan:

  • Geology Innovation Class

DJ Hayes:

  • Leadership 1

Grady Medlen:

  • Junkdrawer Robotics 3

RESERVE GRAND CHAMPIONS

CHAMPAIGN COUNTYKaylee Estes:

  • Family Heritage

Lucas Herriott:

  • Woodworking 1

Alleigha Nelson:

  • My Financial Future — Beginner

Ava Price:

  • Entomology 1

Andrew Todd:

  • Wildlife 2

Levi Todd:

  • Sportfishing 1

Nathaniel Wiesbrook:

  • Poetry

Caleb Zwilling:

  • Vegetable/Fruit Display

DeWITT COUNTY

Anton Meyen:

  • Geology Innovation Class — Reserve

Tayanna Meyen: Design Decisions — Intermediate

FORD COUNTY

Elizabeth Giroux:

  • Leadership

Chance Hewitt:

  • Electricity 2

IROQUOIS COUNTY

Kandace Behrends:

  • Tractor C

Megan Borgers:

  • Photography 1

Jessalyn Eisenmann:

  • Clothing 3

Hunter Hull:

  • Animal Science 1

Jax Johnson:

  • Natural Resources 1

Anna Klecan:

  • Food Preservation 1

Alivia Porter:

  • Interior Design — Advanced

Ellie Schunke:

  • Woodworking 4

Grace Vance:

  • Scrapbooking —
  • Advanced

VERMILION COUNTY

Lily DeAth:

  • Animal Sciences 2

Lucy DeAth:

  • VA Quilting — Quilting Best

Owen Elmore:

  • VA Plastic Block Art

INSPIRE AWARDS

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY

Avery Lake:

  • Photography 1

Connor McMahon:

  • Beekeeping

Delaney Nekolny:

  • Photography 3

Lucille Wiesbrook:

  • Vegetable Plate

DeWITT COUNTY

Carter Herring:

  • Electricity 1

Lexi Merriman:

  • Animal Science 2

Callia Meyen:

  • Clothing 2 — Sewn Clothing

FORD COUNTY

JR McMillan:

  • Natural Resources 1

IROQUOIS COUNTY

John Fatka:

  • Cooking 301 Tea Ring

Eli Hasting:

  • Tractor C

Molly Peterson:

  • Vegetable Plate

Isaac Schaumberg:

  • Woodworking 2

Ella Teske:

  • Outdoor Adventures 1-3

VERMILION COUNTY

Faith Beck:

  • Woodworking 4

Haley Carlton:

  • Welding

Grady Shepherd: Crops Innovation Class