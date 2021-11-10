CHAMPAIGN COUNTY — Deb Simmons and Madison Huls likely got some funny looks when they stopped farmers in their fields recently.
It’s rush-rush-rush for farmers in the fall as they try to take advantage of every minute of good weather to get their crops harvested and tillage work done.
But they didn’t seem to mind as Simmons and Huls bore gifts — treat bags that contained food.
It was a cooperative effort by the Champaign County Fair Queen pageant director (Simmons), county fair Little Miss (Huls) and Simmons’ employer (Blue Cross Blue Shield).
Simmons and Huls started early one morning, shopping at Sam’s Club for items and then handing out about 200 of the treat bags over a couple of days.
“We took them to elevators in Collison and Royal,” Simmons said.
“We literally stopped farmers in the middle of their fields when they were combining.”
Most of the hand-outs were in eastern Champaign County, with a few in Vermilion County.
“My daughter’s a farmer, and we know a lot of the farmers in that area,” Simmons said.
Their message: “We want to feed the farmers who feed the world.”
Night had fallen before they got all of the bags handed out one day.
Simmons said as pageant director, her goal is to find things she and the Little Miss Champaign County Fair can do together other than be in parades.
“Because we’re agriculture-based, we wanted to do something” in that realm.
“I want the girls to really touch base with agriculture,” Simmons said.
Huls said she enjoyed the whole project.
“It was a very long day, but we had a lot of fun.”
She said the funnest part was going to the elevator in Royal.
“People would get a picture with me, and they were just really happy,” said the 10-year-old who attends St. Joseph Middle School.
“It made me happy that they were happy.
“It was just a very exciting day.”
Huls is no stranger to agriculture.
Her father and grandfather are both farmers, and her sister shows cows at area fairs.
Blue Cross Blue Shield paid for the food, water and other items in the bags.