Just like every year, as fall harvest looms in a few weeks, there are farmers who like how their crops look and others who wish their crops looked better.
“We’ve got the whole range here of farmers very optimistic and farmers that are pessimistic,” said Scott Jones, grain merchandiser for Ludlow Coop Elevator Co.
“They are concerned about continued high prices of inputs. The volatility of high prices of grain has been a difficult thing for them to handle this year. One day it rains and the market goes up, and the next day it’s been dry and the market goes down.”
In terms of rain, Jones said U.S. 136 seems to be the dividing line in “our part of Illinois.”
“North of that, guys have gotten adequate rainfall,” he said. “South of that, they’ve had hit-and-miss showers, and they’re not going to have the kind of yields they’ve had in the past.”
Jones said rainfall totals have been below average about everywhere in the Ludlow Co-op business region, which is in the north part of The News-Gazette coverage area.
The dry, hot weather in much of the world doesn’t seem to have helped crop prices much.
The price of new crop corn was about $5.80 a bushel, Jones said last week, while the per-bushel price on new beans was about $13.50.
“Historically, those are still good prices, but compared to where we’ve been for the last 12 months, they don’t look very attractive,” Jones said. “We spent a lot of time in the $7 to $7.50 range on corn, and on beans, $16 to $17.”
Jones said part of the reason for the lower prices is Ukraine has begun shipping grain again.
Another reason: The world is still dealing with COVID-19.
“That’s affecting China’s economic outlook,” he said. “They’re not as bigger of a buyer as they were this year earlier and last year.”
Jones said tensions over Taiwan could be playing a part in that — China buying everything it can from South America whereas in the past it bought some of its crop from the United States.
Much of the world is having trouble with dry conditions, including Europe, Mexico, Kansas, Nebraska, western Iowa and the southern Dakotas, where “they have had the driest summer, and it’s impacted their crops in a big way.”
Jones said farmers in the Ludlow Co-op area will be a couple of weeks later than normal getting into the field because of a late planting season “unless is stays very dry the next six weeks.”
Premier Co-op area outlook
Doug Cropp, grain merchandiser for Premier Cooperative, which operates 24 facilities in The News-Gazette south coverage area, said the results from the cooperative’s crop tours indicate yields will likely be below last year’s totals.
“Soybeans have lots of potential and look pretty good, but I believe they’ll be slightly lower than last year,” Cropp said.
Corn won’t fare as well as too much hot, dry weather in June and July impacted pollination. It’s too late for late rains to help the corn crop much while soybean yields and test weight could still benefit from adequate precipitation.
Cropp said they are seeing ears with tip back — not fully filled out with kernels, especially in southeast Champaign County.
“It still seems like it’s going to be a really good crop, just not as robust and good as the last few years,” he said, estimating yields would be 5 to 10 percent below last year’s.
He estimated some areas in north Champaign County and surrounding counties southwest and north might be similar to last year.
Premier Coop will continue its crop tours through this week and will hold its annual crop tour meeting at 10 a.m. Aug. 31 at the Sidney Community Building.
Cropp said crop tour results have been fairly accurate in previous years — “a good indication of what we’ll see” in terms of yields and kernel size.
Premier covers Champaign County as well as parts of Vermilion, Piatt, Douglas, DeWitt, and Ford counties.
USDA reportThe USDA crop production report issued in mid-August forecast corn production down by 5 percent from 2021 and soybean production up by 2 percent from last year.
Corn production is predicted at 14.4 billion bushels, while the soybean total will hit 4.53 billion.
Part of the reason is the amount of planted acreage. According to the USDA, farmers planted 89.9 million acres to corn, down 4 percent from 2021, while soybean acreage is up 1 percent (8.72 million).