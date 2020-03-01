As part of its Grounded in Ag campaign, the Champaign County Farm Bureau Foundation is raising money for its Ag in the Classroom program.
The program’s director, Sarah Kaper, makes her way to about 1,500 students each month across the county, teaching them about the impact of agriculture.
The program is free for schools, so the “Grounded in Ag campaign gives us an opportunity to replenish and make sure we’re able to provide our resources the following year,” Kaper said.
In the past, the foundation’s annual fundraiser visited area coffee shops. This year, people can donate online, through the mail, at the farm bureau’s office and through two events in March.
The first will be Flight Night, set for 5 to 8 p.m. March 4 at Riggs Beer Company in Urbana. There is a $25 minimum donation. Live entertainment will be provided by Eliza Petry and Luke Rund.
“I’ll be there, as well as the rest of the staff, talking about what we do,” Kaper said.
The second will be a March 27 breakfast at the farm bureau’s office.
“We’ll have a great farm breakfast,” said Kaper, who will be giving a presentation and showing off some of the lessons she gives to students around the county.
“We believe that all students should be grounded in ag,” she said.