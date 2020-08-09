ALLERTON — This summer’s warm and wet weather has been good for crops and bad for crop prices.
“Things are about as bleak as they’ve been in terms of any kind of profitability in several years,” said Gary Luth, who farms near Allerton. “The crop looks good, but there’s not going to be much money in it.”
Soybean prices are below $9 a bushel and corn is in the low $3 range, down from more than $13 and more than $7 in the early 2010s, respectively.
“The higher the (harvest) prediction, the lower the prices. And the entire atmosphere with coronavirus and the trade situation that continues to lag on is a double whammy,” Luth said.
He said his crop looks excellent but is hiding some water damage.
“What you can see looks excellent, if you forget about the ponds,” Luth said. “We’ve probably had more rain in our general area than some did, so we had some replants.”
The corn has completed pollination, and the kernels are in the process of filling out, he said. The soybean pods are beginning to fill.
“They look very good as well. The vegetation growth was excellent,” Luth said. “There was plenty of moisture, and the temperature was good.”
According to last week’s crop report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, 76 percent of Illinois corn and soybeans are in good or excellent condition, up from about 40 percent a year ago.
“It’s the best I’ve seen in quite a while,” said Eric Rund, a Pesotum farmer. “The rains came at just the right time.”
“What I’m hearing from people for the most part is really good,” said Dirk Rice, who farms near Philo.
He hasn’t fared as well because about 80 percent of his farms received some hail damage.
While he has hail insurance, he said some of his crop is “not looking great.”
The hail hit when the corn was pollinating and its leaves were out and exposed.
“Some of that corn was in the absolute worst phase it could’ve been in,” he said.
“It’ll be interesting to see how this turns out,” Rice said, comparing it to last year when farmers planted late because of heavy rain in the spring. “It’s very different from last year, which ended up turning out much better than we imagined.”
Farmers were able to plant on time this year and haven’t run into drought conditions this summer.
Still, “we don’t have it in the bin,” said Dale Stierwalt, of Tolono. “Lots of things can still happen.”