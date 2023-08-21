RANTOUL — I love the Half Century of Progress farm show. It’s a farm thing; you might not understand.
To test my theory that people with virtually no experience with farming may not get it, I’ve invited my son- and daughter-in-law from Michigan to attend the show with my wife and me this weekend.
I’ll be interested to see their reactions.
Will it be, “Man, it’s hot and dusty out here. And what’s with all the golf carts and farm equipment?”
Or will it be, “Hey, this is cool. I never knew something like this existed. So that’s where food comes from.”
As far as I know, the only experience Greg and Cindy have had with rural life is driving past farms en route to another city.
Talk to them about the area being in a drought and they say something like, “Oh really?”
The automatic sprinklers at their condo provide their yard all the water it needs.
Their world in a town south of Detroit is concrete, traffic and people. Lots of people.
Don’t get me wrong. Greg and Cindy are kind, loving people who would give you the shirt off their back. They’re two of the coolest people I know, but they come from a different world, and one world is not better than the other.
I think it’s unfortunate more and more people are living in their type of world, because they don’t get to experience rural living.
The size of farms has grown in the United States, meaning fewer people have the opportunity to grow up on a farm. I consider myself lucky to have done so.
It wasn’t always fun.
There were chores to do every night. Even on those cold, rainy nights when we got home late from visiting Aunt Mary in Peoria, there was livestock to tend. Cattle and hogs like to eat, too.
Part of our summers was spent walking beans (farmers don’t do that anymore) and baling hay.
My siblings and I grumbled about walking beans, but sometimes I wish I could go back to that simpler time.
Baling hay was more fun because our neighbors would take turns helping each other. It mixed work with pleasure as the neighbor kids got to see each other again, even if it was in a hot barn.
There was a “reward” at the end with Kool-Aid and cookies.
Before Dad bought his Gleaner combine, he picked corn with a two-row corn picker. We’d fill our corn cribs with ear corn, and then later in the year we’d hire a corn sheller and haul the shelled corn to the grain elevator.
The cats ate well that day, as the mice lost their hiding place.
Apparently, I’m not alone enjoying the farm show, which reminds of a simpler time.
More than 100,000 people — some from overseas — travel to the Half Century show every other year on the grounds of the former Chanute Air Force Base.
Yeah, it can be hot and sweaty — just like those days baling hay — but it’s worth it.
Just watching the field demonstrations of equipment is worth the price of admission. Especially the horse-drawn equipment and the mammoth steam-powered engines.
Maybe the best part of the farm show, though, is the people. You won’t find friendlier people than farm people.
Everyone I’ve talked to at Half Century has been laid-back and down to earth. Maybe it’s because they’re closer to the earth.
Whether you have a farm background or not, check out the Half Century show. I recommend you rent or bring a golf cart though. The show grounds are large, and events are spread out.
No one wants to walk anymore — especially walking beans.