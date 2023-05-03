Windblown dirt in clouds dense enough to restrict visibility — such as the ones that engulfed a stretch of Interstate 55 south of Springfield on Monday, costing seven people their lives in a traffic pileup — is, unfortunately, not a new phenomena in the United States.
Such dust storms were common in the Dust Bowl during the Great Depression of the 1930s. One difference, however, is that back then, highway travel was done on safer two-lane byways.
Steve Stierwalt, a rural Sadorus farmer who serves as chairman of the Champaign County Soil and Water Conservation District, said the dirt that filled the air Monday is called “loess,” a dusty wind-blown silt.
The dust was formed millennia ago when glaciers left some of the finer soil material that is susceptible to blowing. While excellent for growing crops, it can be dangerous in certain weather conditions.
“Back when I was a kid and we were all moldboard plowing, this was an everyday occurrence when we took all of the cover off the fields by turning it over,” Stierwalt said. “When you get conditions right in the spring and it had dried out and the winds were blowing all over this uncovered ground,” fields were often full of dust. “Sometimes you would even see it in the winter time. You’d see black snow in the ditches.”
Farming has come a long way from the days when most farmers completely turned over the soil, leaving exposed earth open to the elements. The conservation efforts that slowly took hold were a result of the dust bowl days caused by “a megadrought out west,” Stierwalt said. So bad were conditions then that some of the dust blew as far east as Washington, D.C.
Hundreds, if not thousands, of people and animals died from dust pneumonia. Many who survived lived the rest of their lives with lifelong breathing problems.
The dust was so thick during that era that farmers were known to stretch rope from the house to the barn so they wouldn’t get lost.
“We’re hundreds of times better at (conservation) than we used to be,” Stierwalt said. “As much as possible, we need to keep some kind of cover on the soil.
“The (conservation) districts were formed so local people could have local input into helping get conservation done in their counties.”
Moldboard plowing gave way to other forms of tillage, including chisel plowing, designed to leave more residue atop the soil, reducing wind and water erosion.
No-till and strip-till methods are also used.
The methods also provide another benefit — decreasing the number of trips across the field, reducing fuel costs and the wear and tear on equipment.
Farmers are not against conservation, but some embraced the change quicker than others due to concern minimum-tillage practices would reduce yields and increase weed populations.
“We’re always looking for better ways,” Stierwalt said. “There are so few things we farmers can control. We can’t control the weather. We can’t control the markets. We’re very protective of our practices — tillage being one of them.”
There’s another reason to reduce the number of times a field is tilled.
“In a teaspoon of healthy soil, there’s more microorganisms than there are people on Earth,” said Stierwalt, a 1977 University of Illinois ag graduate. “Every time you till the soil, you break those particles down into smaller pieces. As the structure gets smaller, those pieces of soil are closer together, and so there’s less room for water and air.”