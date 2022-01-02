BLOOMINGTON — As a farmer himself, Richard Guebert Jr. stays in tune with the issues on the minds of Illinois farmers.
As president of the Bloomington-based Illinois Farm Bureau, it’s his job to look for solutions.
“I am hearing loud and clear from our members about the increased input costs,” he said. “That could mean fertilizer or crop protectants or any one of a number of other issues. But it is not only the increased costs. It’s the availability of those products that we are going to need when it comes time to plant. We are concerned about that, and we are in conversations with industry folks, finding out what those challenges are, and what can be done to alleviate some of those challenges moving forward.”
Guebert was re-elected as president for a two-year term at the IFB annual meeting in Chicago on Dec. 6.
“Can we have any impact on the costs?” he asked. “Probably not. But that falls back on supply and demand. There are shipping challenges, whether it is in containers shipped from here in the states or coming here from abroad and is sitting waiting to be unloaded. There is a shortage of truck drivers and a lot of transportation issues.”
‘A lot of questions’
The Illinois Production Cost Report, a publication of the Agricultural Marketing Service, estimates fertilizer costs in 2022 will be about $100 per acre higher for corn and approximately $50 higher for soybeans, compared to 2021.
Guebert, a Randolph County farmer, said IFB officials have talked with state legislators about the issue and are taking a closer look at fertilizer production in the United States.
Guebert was elected for his fifth two-year term in December, the maximum allowed under the IFB’s by-laws.
Renewable energy, the 2023 Farm Bill and urban agriculture were three key issues also on the minds of farmers, he said.
The Farm Bill is a package of legislation that has a tremendous impact on farming. It was enacted into law in December 2018 and expires in 2023.
Climate change and crop insurance are two matters of concern during negotiations on the 2023 Farm Bill, he added.
Concerns about the treatment of farmers by contractors and subcontractors by wind and solar companies was also a big issue at the meeting, said Adam Nielsen, the director of national legislation and policy development for the IFB.
“There’s a push for statewide standards because right now, each county determines those standards,” he said.
The highlight of the meeting, Guebert said, was the fact that more than 1,200 IFB members and staff met in person in Chicago. Last year’s event was held virtually over Zoom.
“Everybody was elated to be back and visit and talk about the issues and policies that are important to our members,” he said. “I think just to go back to Chicago was necessary. We accomplished what we needed to in 2021, but our members still like the face-to-face contact, talking about the issues in person.”
The ag industry learned a lot during the COVID-19 pandemic, and is still learning, Guebert said. The IFB’s first mission when the pandemic hit during the spring of 2020 was to guarantee that the agriculture industry was named as an essential business.
“Our members had a lot of questions, and we were able to continue to function, even if we were at home,” he said. “There were a lot of questions at the beginning having to deal with infrastructure and transportation needs. We did it all, and it worked very well. I really applaud the Department of Agriculture here in the state of Illinois who worked with us to make sure that we could not only get our products that we grow on the farm to the consumer, but to get the input that we needed to get a crop out last spring.”
‘A decent year’
Overall, farmers in Illinois had a pretty good year, he said and look forward to another good year in 2022.
“I think farmers have always been optimistic, and we look forward to putting another crop in the ground in a few months,” he said. “We have been very blessed this past year with pretty decent yields and good prices, which provided an opportunity for many to get ahead and pay down some debt and to get ready for the upcoming growing season.”
The United States Department of Agriculture reported the 2021 state soybean yield was estimated at 64 bushels per acre, as of Nov. 1, with total bean production on pace to reach 675 million bushels, up 10 percent from 2020.
As for corn, USDA estimated the average yield in Illinois at 207 bushels per acre, which was up 16 bushels from 2020. Corn production in Illinois is forecast at 2.24 billion bushels, up 5 percent from last year. Final figures will be released early next year.
“It was a decent year, but with the virus, nothing seemed to be for certain,” said Champaign County farmer Mike Shank, who farms corn and soybeans near Mahomet. “The weather was about as good as you could get, but there was just so much uncertainty about planning for the future. We are hoping for a more stable year in 2022, but I am concerned about the fertilizer costs.”