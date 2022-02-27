ROSSVILLE — Twenty-year-old Sam Matthews lives to farm. He lives, eats and sleeps agriculture.
Last fall, he got all the family’s crops harvested after his father, Bruce, suffered health issues and was unable to work.
This year, the rural Rossville family might need help from some other sources. Neighboring farmers are planning to chip in and help get the Matthewses’ crop in the field this spring while Sam fights for his life in an Indianapolis burn unit.
He suffered burns over 80 percent of his body in a Hoopeston house fire earlier this month.
“I know there are people on six continents praying,” said his mother, Kari. “That’s the most comforting thing that’s happening. Sam is a person of faith. I really believe there will be miracles that will come out of this.”
She said the number of people who “have come out of the woodwork” to offer to help “gives me hope. The kindness of people.”
Sam Matthews was staying at his girlfriend’s home in Hoopeston the evening of Feb. 6 when a fire broke out that destroyed the house. He was in a downstairs bedroom, while his girlfriend was upstairs.
Kari Matthews said his girlfriend, Alyssa Alwardt, called 911 for help, telling the dispatcher she was on the second floor and couldn’t get out.
She was told to jump out of a window, which she did, making it to the ground safely.
Sam, meanwhile, had to run through the flames. Despite suffering massive burns, his first thought when he got out was to run to his girlfriend’s window to make sure she was OK.
Emergency personnel put out the flames on his body with a blanket. He was intubated at the scene.
Hoopeston Fire Chief Joel Bird said the house was a total loss. The cause of the fire, which started in a detached garage and spread, remains undetermined.
Bird said Sam opened a door where the flames were and ran through it.
“I don’t know if he got confused or that was the door he always went through,” Bird said.
‘I appreciate the help’
He was rushed to Eskenazi Health Burn Unit in Indianapolis, where his mother said he weas given a 30 to 50 percent chance to survive.
“Right now, he’s got an infection in his blood and skin and some pneumonia bacteria in his lungs,” Kari Matthews said last week. “His age plays to his favor. He’s on some targeted, heavy-duty antibiotics.
“This is the struggle with burn patients. There are so many open wounds, and it takes so long to get them all closed.”
Joanne Bibb, director of religious education at Holy Family Catholic Church in Danville, where the Matthewses are members, said the entire family has been “very active” in the church.
“Sam was one of the altar servers,” Bibb said. “During COVID, he would set up the equipment so they could broadcast the Mass online, and he sang in the choir.
“I’ve known Sammy since he was a tiny little boy.”
He’s not so tiny anymore, standing 6-foot-5. The family has a photo of him towering over his great-aunt at a family reunion.
The Matthewses have two other children, Daniel “Mac,” who is 18, and Mary Audrey, who is 15. All three children were home-schooled.
Kari Matthews said friends and neighbors have helped the family in so many ways, from dropping off meals to taking Daniel and Audrey to their activities to providing gift cards and helping with farm decisions.
The outreach has been endless.
“I appreciate the help,” Kari said. “I want my other two to have as normal an existence as possible. (Sam) has always done the farming and outside stuff.”
Kari has tried to be by her son’s side in Indianapolis as much as she can, but the recent winter storm meant she had to stay home. A friend in Indianapolis has also been able to stay with Sam.
Kari also has to make sure someone’s home with her husband due to his health problems. She said she’s trying to get a home healthcare nurse for him.
Sam is intubated on a ventilator, his mother said, noting that she knows from experience that is not pleasant.
“You can’t move your air,” she said. “They have him pretty sedated because that can be pretty jarring. He kind of looks like a mummy. He can nod and shake his head and point.”
‘A very faithful family’
When his dressings are changed, medical staff watch the monitors to check his pain level. She said for the next three months, her son will undergo a series of surgeries. A sampling of his skin was taken to a Boston lab last week for tests.
“They’ll harvest his skin (in areas that are not burned) and graft it somewhere else,” she said. “Since he’s 80 percent burned, it will be a long time. His hands and feet are pretty bad. He will never have eyebrows again.”
Kari Matthews said she would gladly trade places with her son. A parent never wants to see their child go through something so horrific.
“He looks bad,” she said. “It’s terrible sitting there looking at him.”
Champaign resident Rose Hoffman, who has known Kari Matthews since college, said Sam “is a sweetheart.”
“It’s very hard to see what he’s going through and what Kari’s going through holding it all together,” Hoffman said. “They’re amazing. They’re a very faithful family. Sam would do anything for anybody. I wish I could do more.”
Michael Andrews of rural Alvin, who farms near the Matthews farm, said Sam’s interest in agriculture has been evident for quite some time.
“I would get a text message or a Facebook message (from him) like, ‘Here’s this new farming method’ or ‘Here’s this new piece of equipment,” he said. “Nearly all his interests lie in agriculture. His mother shared he was out carrying bales when he was 3 years old.”
Andrews said Sam is mature beyond his years.
“He’s a very traditional person,” he said. “He’s always trying to think of a different way to do regenerative agriculture like carbon capture and things like that, cover crops to prevent erosion. Very much conservation-minded.”
‘Hoping for a miracle’
Andrews said last fall’s harvest was a challenging one for many farmers due to wet conditions. Sam harvested at least one field in January.
He is one of only a handful of young farmers in this area.
Andrews said he and several others who have reached out will take care of the Matthews family’s fields this spring. That’s what farmers do for neighbors.
“I have talked to the fertilizer company he dealt with,” Andrews said. “I think we can have a plan in place. There’s obviously a little trepidation as far as where he’s at in his recovery process.”
A GoFundMe page has been established for the family, and the St. Vincent DePaul Society at the Matthewses’ church has started a special account. Updates on Sam’s condition are posted regularly on a Facebook page that has nearly 600 members.
Kari Matthews said if her son is able to continue farming, she’d like to use the money raised for him to buy adaptive equipment for him. She has no idea if he will be able to keep his fingers and toes.
In the meantime, she, her family and many friends look to God.
“Kari has got an amazing faith community around her,” Hoffman said. “Her parents have stepped up. Their friends all over the country are praying and following what’s going on with Sam.
“We’re all just praying hard and hoping for a miracle.”