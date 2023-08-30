The Vermilion County farm of the Bailey family gets more traffic past it and visitors stopping by than your typical farm. People want to see the yaks, a rarity they raise — at least, a rarity in these parts. Shane Bailey said some people stop by the farm to talk, while others just drive by. He said the family is happy to talk about yaks and has yak meat items for sale.
How long has your family been farming?
My dad and I started our farming operation in 2007, when I was a sophomore in high school. We have slowly and strategically grown in the years since then. When we started our operation, we had no equipment and no farm infrastructure. I’m extremely proud of what we’ve been able to build the operation into.
Where is your farm operation?
We are located south of Indianola.
How and why did your family come to this area, and where did they come from?
My family has been in Illinois for four generations. Both of my grandparents on my dad’s side farmed in central and western Illinois.
What does your farming operation consist of?
We grow certified organic food-grade white corn and food-grade oats. We also raise yaks. Currently, we have a 70-head yak herd that we rotationally graze on organic forage as part of our crop rotation.
Yaks are a really hardy animal. We basically give them no medication, no vaccines, no anything. Their winter tolerance is really good. We have them out on pasture 365 days a year. They eat about a third of what a beef cow would eat, so they’re a lot easier on our pastures. They don’t eat stuff all the way to the ground, so we’re able to run more head on the same amount of acres. They’re on summer pasture from early spring to late fall. We have some CRP ground that we have in hay that we feed them in the winter. Our feed costs are very low.
The only down side is the heat of the summer can stress them out. Last week, when we had really hot weather, it was hard on them. We’re still getting our calving seasons down. A good cow will have a calf two out of every three years, and nobody really knows why.
How many people in the family does the operation support?
My younger brother, Colin, and I are both full time on the farm. My younger sister, Grace, currently handles social media/marketing and is also attending Parkland College. If you were to ask our dad, Ron, he’d say he’s partially retired; but he works full time with us during the busy seasons. Farmers never really retire, right?
Do you have any members of the family in the farm operation also working other jobs?
My wife, Amy, is a high school business teacher at Armstrong High School. My stepmom, Debbie, is an anesthesiologist. Our family also owns Blossom Basket Florist in Urbana.
How have you seen farming change over the years?
The advancements in technology have been incredible. One big change I’ve seen is on the consumer side of agriculture. There’s a growing segment of consumers that want to know where and how their food is grown. They want to have a connection to their food and the farmer that grows or raises it.
Your farm equipment: Green (John Deere), red (Case IH) or other?
There’s a lot of different-colored paint on the farm. We predominantly use Massey Ferguson and John Deere.
What makes farming such a good vocation?
I like the freedom and independence that comes with being a farmer. Every day is a different experience.
If you could change one thing about farming, what would it be?
The volatility in input prices.
What’s the best time of year to be on the farm?
Harvest is my favorite time of the year; getting to see the rewards of your labor all year is really gratifying.
Please list other areas of interest your family is involved in.
We’ve been raising yaks for the last three years and have started selling the meat direct to consumers from our farm this year. We’re proud of what we do and of the products we’re able to sell to our local community. We’ve been selling meat for about six months now. We do filets, ribeyes, snack sticks, and this fall, we’ll have some roast and different steak options.
We have an open door. We have people stop by or drive by. We have on-farm pickup hours on Saturdays and will give tours as well. If you would like to know more about the farm and our yaks, you can go to savannahridgefarms.com or
@savannahridgefarms on Facebook and Instagram.