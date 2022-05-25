Email nominations to Dave Hinton at dhinton@news-gazette.com
Central Illinois agriculture takes many forms. One is growing specialty crops. Curtis Orchard not only grows specialty crops, it welcomes the public onto the “farmstead” to taste the products and explore the other offerings. Co-owner Randy Graham answers the questions.
How long has your family been farming?
The Curtis family founded Curtis Orchard in 1977 but began farming in Champaign County in 1873, raising row crops and livestock. So the Curtis family farmed in Champaign County over 100 years before the first apple trees were planted. I grew up in Danville, but not on a farm. However, I began working odd jobs in agriculture at an early age, probably due in part to my family’s farm roots in western Illinois. I met Paul and Joyce Curtis’ only daughter, Debbie, in 1980 and started helping at the orchard that year. It was the first year the orchard opened to sell apples to the public.
Where is your farm operation?
Our farm is located on Duncan Road in Champaign, just south of Curtis Road, and we are open to the public from July 20 through Dec. 23 each year.
What does your farming operation consist of? Is it strictly a grain operation, or do you also have livestock?
Our farm is fairly unique in Champaign County since we grow specialty crops and welcome the public onto the farm during our harvest season. Our primary crops are apples and pumpkins with an emphasis on pick-your-own, but we also offer everything already picked in our store. Our mission is to connect people with agriculture in an educational and entertaining way that brings the whole family together. Over the years, we have expanded our operation beyond u-pick to include a restaurant, bakery, country store, small petting zoo, mazes and various outdoor activities for kids and adults. Our goal is to make Curtis Orchard into a farm that attracts all ages. We want people to experience agriculture, but also to make memories together as families and friends.
How many people in the family does the operation support?
Prior to 1980, the Curtis farm was unable to support even one family unit, but now it supports three units along with two unrelated families and nearly 100 part-time seasonal employees.
Do you have any members of the family in the farm operation also working other jobs?
No. Those of us involved in the day-to-day operation of the farm work solely on the farm.
How have you seen farming change over the years?
Technology has brought many changes to our industry as it has for others. Predictive computer modeling for things like insect and disease pressure has helped us manage crops with greater skill and precision. Also, the development of the Honeycrisp apple at the University of Minnesota about 30 years ago really energized small family orchards. Family orchards such as ours introduced that apple to the public and other varieties have followed. Conversely, while the acceleration of technology seems to have made people expect instant results in many areas of life, growing food is still a slow seasonal process. It is sometimes hard for people to grasp that, especially when grocery chains ship fruit in from all over the world in order to make it available throughout the year. But the trade-off for that distance is quality and flavor. At our place, if you want a Fuji or a Jonagold or a Honeycrisp apple, you have to visit during the season for that particular variety. It also takes three to five years for a newly planted tree to produce its first measurable crop. So while technology has advanced significantly in our field, some aspects haven’t changed.
Your farm equipment: Green (John Deere), Red (Case IH) or other?
Funny you should ask. We actually have a mixed bag based on the specialized needs of our operation. We own John Deere, Case IH and one Massey Ferguson.
What makes farming such a good vocation?
Several things make farming great. The variety of work means you’ll never get bored. While the range of knowledge can be challenging and requires a person to constantly learn new skills, you find over time that you know at least something about a lot of different skills. I also love the people who farm. They tend to be very passionate and dedicated to feeding the world and caring for the land. I am entering my sixth year as president of the Illinois Specialty Growers Association, and that role introduced me to growers throughout Illinois and in many neighboring states. I have never met a more committed group of people who are also willing to share their knowledge freely. Also, our customers make farming great. We get to know many of them personally, and they become like family. I also think people are more interested in agriculture than they were just a few years ago, and the fact that Champaign-Urbana is such an international community increases the level of interest here. Many of our guests have not grown up around Midwestern farming, and they are very curious to know how things work. So Champaign-Urbana is an exceptional place to showcase agriculture.
If you could change one thing about farming, what would it be?
Sometimes the pressure during the fall can be intense. We care very much about providing our customers with a great experience, so when crucial equipment breaks or something else goes wrong, it sometimes means working through the night to have everything ready for the next day.
What’s the best time of year to be on the farm?
That’s a tough one because each season has its benefits, but I would have to say the fall. When you see people enjoying a visit to the farm and either picking fruit or enjoying our other activities, it makes all the effort worthwhile.