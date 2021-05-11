Farm Family of the Week | Everybody in family pitches in during harvest
Up next: The Watkins family of rural Arthur. Things have changed quite a bit on the farm from when John Watkins was a tyke. He remembers when soybean fields were “walked” (cleared of weeds by hand) and fence lines were mowed with a weed mower.
“I remember setting up lawn chairs in the back of the pickup truck and going around town picking the kids up who would help pull weeds,” he said. “The kids would ride in lawn chairs in the back of the truck. You wouldn’t do that nowadays.
“Starting out, you’re soaking wet (from the dew), and by noontime, you’re hot and crispy.”
Watkins said his hands are still scarred from coming in contact with barbed wire as he mowed fence lines with a Bachtold weed mower.How long has your family been farming?
We are a fifth-generation family farm in the Arthur area. We have two centennial farms. I started farming with my dad, Craig Watkins, in high school, as did my son, Jordan, who started with me. My wife, Jo Ellen, and I were married in 1981 and lived on the family farm and raised our two children, Jessica and Jordan, until 2018.
What does your farming operation consist of?
Our operation is a grain operation, consisting of corn and soybeans. We also have a small trucking company that Jordan drives for in his spare time, and then we also have a full-time driver. They haul lumber, grain, rock, etc.
How many people in the family does the operation support?
Our operation supports myself and my son. My wife, Jo Ellen, is retired and drives the combine in the fall, and my brother-in-law, Steve, drives the auger cart. Everyone helps out whenever needed. Our daughter-in-law, Kendra, works at the DMV and brings supper every night in the fall and helps us move from field to field. Our daughter, Jessica, helps out with meals as well as my mother, Marilyn, and sister, Lisa. It’s a family effort in the fall to get everything done.
Our daughter is a junior high teacher in Arthur and lives there with her husband, Shawn, and our two granddaughters, Karaline and Annabelle. Our son, Jordan, and his wife, Kendra, and two of their children, Oliver and Alice, moved to the family farm in 2018, and another baby (Mac) arrived in 2019.
Jo Ellen also comes from a farming family over by Charleston.
How have you seen farming change over the years?
The technology in the equipment, seed and marketing is constantly changing and improving.
Your farm equipment: Green (John Deere), Red (Case IH) or other?
John Deere is really our favorite, but we do have red also.
What makes farming such a good vocation?
Farming for me is the best, because you get to be your own boss. It’s rewarding to plant a seed and watch it grow and then harvest and realize you are helping feed the world. Sometimes you work long hours, but it’s all worth it in the end. It shows our children and grandchildren that hard work is rewarding.
It’s a good feeling to know that my ancestors have passed the land onto me and I will be able to pass it onto my children and grandchildren. Always be a good steward of the land.
If you could change one thing about farming, it’d be ...
I wish we could make it easier for someone who wants to start farming. It is so expensive; you need a lot of capital.
What’s the best time of year to be on the farm?For me, fall is the best time, because you get to harvest what you’ve planted and tended all summer. My wife would say all year. She loves living in the country and watching all the seasons and her grandchildren growing up as the seasons change. Everyday on the farm is a good day for ag in the classroom.