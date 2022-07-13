Priceless: That’s the worth of being able to work with one’s family. It’s a way of life that few people get to experience anymore. But those who do say the experience is worth more than gold. Kent Krukewitt treasures those moments. He writes about it in this week’s farm family of the week segment.
How long has your family been farming?My great-grandfather immigrated from Germany in 1854, and, after marrying and starting a family ,moved to the Homer area in 1892 with his family to farm 160 rented acres. Around 1910, my grandfather and grandmother moved to our current location, where my family has lived and farmed since that time. Currently, my son Brian and I farm together with Brian being the fifth generation in our family to farm in this area.
Where is your farm operation?Our home farm is located between Homer and Sidney, with most of our fields in southeastern Champaign County.
What does your farming operation consist of?We are a grain farm with half of our acres producing white and yellow food corn, contracted to be made into corn chips. The other half of our cultivated acres are planted to non-GMO soybeans contracted to our local co-op. Most all the management and labor come from Brian and I except for some part-time labor in the spring and fall. My wife, Linda, works on the farm doing tax planning, strategies, and filings as she has a background in tax accounting.
How many people in the family does the operation support? Our operation is a two-family operation and is the primary means of support for both.
Do you have any members of the family in the farm operation also working other jobs?My wife, Linda, worked in tax accounting for many years as an off-farm job and has now retired. Brian’s fiancé’, Allison, works for DCFS as a child-welfare specialist.
How have you seen farming change over the years?Technology, larger equipment and larger farms have been at the forefront in most of the changes we have seen in agriculture. When I started farming, most farmers had six- or eight-row corn planters and farmed 320 and 600 acres, and large tractors were just over 100 horsepower. Today many farms have 24-row planters and tractors that have 500 to 600 horsepower. Those 100 horsepower tractors that I started out with are still on farms today but now are utility tractors delegated to mowing and small jobs. This combined with the relative new technologies, including GPS guidance and geo-referencing farming operations, has given farmers the ability to farm more acres more precisely than ever before.
Your farm equipment: Green or Red?Most of our equipment is John Deere green, except for our red Case-IH combine. However, we have many antique tractors of which most are Massey Harris due to my family’s participation in tractor pulls during the 1950s and 1960s.
What makes farming such a good vocation?There are few occupations that allow the independence and freedom that farming allows with strong family ties to almost everything that is done. It is a family affair. In most farm families it allows multi-generations the opportunity to work together. In my situation the opportunity to farm with my father for several years and then do the same with my son on the same land is priceless. Farming is one of the few occupations where if a farmer comes up with a new way of doing something or innovation, he will be the first to share this information with his neighbors. He does that even though those same neighbors will be competing with him for the next farm that comes up for sale or rent.
If you could change one thing about farming, what would it be?Dependence on weather is very hard to overcome regardless of the management decisions that are made. Farmers can alleviate some of the weather risks, but in the end, weather conditions throughout the growing season oftentimes have a much greater impact on a successful year than anything else.
What’s the best time of year to be on the farm?I can’t pick a particular time of year I like best on the farm; it is all good. The best analogy I can come up with is when I was in grade school and high school, my friends and I would talk about what our favorite sport was. With me it was whatever sport we were playing at the time. Baseball in the spring and summer, football in the fall and basketball in the winter. Farming is the same way in that whatever the season, it is the best time of year on the farm.