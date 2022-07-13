Kent and Linda Krukewitt with their son, Brian, and his fiance, Allison, standing on the steps of a John Deere tractor. The tractors are symbolic of the evolution of farm equipment over the years, with the 500-horsepower John Deere parked beside a 1930 21-horsepower Massey Harris four-wheel-drive tractor that is part of Kent’s collection. The tractors are more than 80 years apart in age.