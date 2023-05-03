It’s a satisfying thing for Doug and Nancy Turner, whose base of operation is northwest of Mahomet, to see their children and grandchildren involved in the farming operation. The livestock part of the farm, including showing cattle, draws a lot of the attention of the grandchildren, and the results have been evident come fair competition time.
How long has your family been farming?
It started in the late 1800s. We farm ground that was farmed by my great-grandfather, William Turner; my grandfather, Ernest Turner; and my father, Don Turner. I started farming with my dad in the 1970s. He continued to farm until about 10 years ago when he was 85.
Where is your farm operation?
Three miles northwest of Mahomet.
How and why did your family come to this area, and where did they come from?
We’re German and English. I’m not sure why they picked this area. Probably they landed on the coast, and this is as far as they could make it.
What does your farming operation consist of? Is it strictly a grain operation, or do you also have livestock?
We are a grain and livestock operation and an emphasis on the livestock.
How many people in the family does the operation support?
The grain farming is done by me and and two sons and our families. Both of my sons, Luke and Andy, have full-time jobs besides farming. Our wives — Nancy, Amanda and Alice — help, as do many of the grandkids. Six of the grandchildren help on the farm regularly. The grandkids — Mara, Meg, Callie, Alexa and Josie — do all the work on the show cattle. There are older grandkids that have helped, and now they’re either in college or out of college — Maddie, Gavin, Morgan and Cassidie, Carter and Cori.
Do you have any children of the family in the farm operation also working other jobs?
Luke has a commercial fencing company based out of Mahomet, and Andy works at the University of Illinois beef department. Our daughter Michele and son-in-law Gale teach in Mt. Pulaski.
How have you seen farming change over the years?
Probably the biggest change is automation. We used to have to drive tractors. Now you just push the button. It’s great when they work. But they’re not problem-free. Like everybody, we’ve increased acres, and machinery has increased.
Your farm equipment: green (John Deere), red (Case IH) or other?
The bulk of it is green. I’m not married to any particular type of equipment. I just like them. I’ll drive any color that works and is inexpensive.
What makes farming such a good vocation?
Being your own boss and having the freedom to make decisions.
If you could change one thing about farming, what would it be?
If there was a way to stabilize income and expenses so we don’t see such huge swings from year to year.
What’s the best time of year to be on the farm?
I’d say in the fall when you start harvest and see whether you’ve done good or bad — when you hope you get rewarded for the work you did all year. The weather’s nice in the fall.