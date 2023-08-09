Despite being raised in Boston, Leslie Cooperband took to country life as easy as parking her car in the Harvard yard. Her husband, Wes Jarrell, grew up in a rural environment, so he was a little more accustomed to what would be their unique farm setting in Champaign County, operating Prairie Fruits Farm. Leslie answers the questions here.
How long has your family been farming?
My husband, Wes Jarrell, and I have been farming since 2003. While Wes grew up on a small family farm in Oregon, I grew up in Boston, Mass., with no farming background.
Wes’ family raised fruits (strawberries, prunes and peaches) and kept a variety of livestock for the family’s consumption (beef, chickens, a dairy cow, etc.). Wes grew up picking commercial berries nearly from the time he could walk. While our farm is relatively recent (and we are the first generation to own/operate our farm), we both worked with a lot of farmers throughout our careers as professors of soil science.
Where is your farm operation?
Our farm is located in rural Champaign County (Somer Township) on North Lincoln Avenue. We are approximately 5 miles from downtown Urbana and Champaign. Our farm is surrounded by cash grain agriculture farms owned by the descendants of German immigrant farmers who settled this area after the Civil War.
How and why did your family come to this area, and where did they come from?
Wes and I moved here from Madison, Wis., in 2003. We had both been professors of soil science at the University of Wisconsin Madison for seven years prior. Wes worked on water quality and nutrient management from dairy farms, and I worked on organic waste and soil organic matter management and composting.
What does your farming operation consist of?
Our main operation is a goat dairy-farmstead creamery. We were the first licensed farmstead creamery in Illinois — 2005. Farmstead means that we use the milk from our own herd of dairy animals (goats in our case, but can be cows, sheep, water buffalo) to make our dairy products. We make a variety of styles of fresh and aged goat cheeses, and we buy some cow milk from Kilgus Farmstead in Fairbury to make some mixed milk cheeses. We also make goat milk gelato and yogurt. We have a very small (2 acre) organic fruit orchard with pears, apples, peaches and cherries. We welcome visitors to the farm every weekend, and we offer a variety of agritourism opportunities for guests to learn about the farm and enjoy what we have to offer. Our farm/goat herd has been certified animal welfare approved since 2010. This third-party certification emphasizes pasture-based livestock production and high animal welfare. Most of our land (we own/rent close to 80 acres now) is managed organically and has been in perennial agriculture (pastures, hay, fruit trees) since 2004.
How many people in the family does the operation support?
Wes and I derive our livelihood from the farm. We also employ five full-time staff and an additional three to four part-time staff.
Do you have any members of the family in the farm operation also working other jobs?
Not currently.
How have you seen farming change over the years?
Since our type of agriculture is unique to our area, it is hard to say that we have seen changes over the years. Our neighbors continue to farm corn-soybeans. The unpredictable and volatile changes in weather patterns due to climate change have made raising tree fruits very erratic. Our pastures and hay fields are quite resilient to both excess and insufficient rainfall.
Your farm equipment: Green (John Deere), red (Case IH) or other?
We have a John Deere 4020 and a Kubota tractor.
What makes farming such a good vocation?
Farming, especially livestock and value-added farm operations like ours provide infinite challenges and rewards. Challenges relate to climate change, finding good staff who want to work hard, maintaining a healthy and safe goat herd, maintaining excellent quality milk and award-winning cheeses. The rewards are derived from the happy faces of our customers who continue to support us year after year.
If you could change one thing about farming, what would it be?
I would like consumers to learn more about where their food comes from and how it’s produced so they can make more informed choices about what foods they buy.
What’s the best time of year to be on the farm?
The most beautiful time is usually summer/fall, but the most peaceful time is winter when the goats are dry.