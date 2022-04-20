There’s a lot more to being a farmer than putting seed in the ground in the spring and harvesting it in the fall. The job involves wearing a lot of hats, from management to marketing to banking.
So says Mark Jones, who farms with his father, James, in rural Champaign and is answering our questions as the Farm Family of the Week.
How long has your family been farming?
Farming in the Jones family dates back to the 1880s, when Alonzo Jones (my dad James’ grandfather and my great-grandfather) started farming. Howard “Casey” Jones (dad’s father, my grandfather) moved to the house I live in now in 1939 and farmed here until he retired in 1976. I have been farming here since 1976. Dad, who will be 91 in August, has been farming since 1950. He was in the Army from 1951-’54, then came back to the farm. He has been farming since 1954. Dad is a lifetime member of the American Legion and the VFW.
Where is your operation?
We farm about 5 miles northwest of Champaign. I also farm ground over by Royal. Where Dad lives and farms, he has been there since 1959. Most of his farmland is located within 5 miles of his homestead. Together, we farm about 1,200 acres. We share labor and equipment with each other. We both own equipment.
What does your operation consist of? Is it strictly grain, or do you also have livestock?
At present, it is just grain — corn and soybeans, about 50/50. When I was growing up, we had dairy cattle for milk, cattle herd, then cattle for meat; we also had pigs and ponies. That was part of the life on the farm.
Getting up early in the morning and feeding the animals and milking the cows, as well as feeding and milking in the evenings, was a good way of life. It taught us kids a good work ethic and responsibility. We showed dairy cows and grain for 4-H. Dad was a 4-H leader for 20 years. I also serve as a farm bureau director for my township with the Champaign County Farm Bureau. This is my third year. I have been a farm bureau member since 1974. Dad has been a farm bureau member since 1954.
How many people in the family does the operation support?
Dad, myself and my wife, Andra. We also have family members who help during the course of the year — spring and fall. My sister, Suz; as well as my brothers, Andy and Scott; my nephew, David; and my stepson, Travis, help with driving trucks in the fall.
We also have two friends who help driving grain trucks in the fall, Keith Oye and Dave Griffet. If needed, they will also help in the spring during planting season.
My wife and other sister, Jayne, as well as Suz’s partner, Carolyn, help bring food to everyone while we are in the field working, as well as moving equipment.
We are so blessed to have all the family and friends help when needed in the fall and spring. It makes a huge difference in getting the jobs done. Farming can be a time-sensitive thing with weather.
Do you have any family members who are also working other jobs?
I have a mowing/landscaping business that I do also with the help of Suz, Carolyn and my wife. I also get help from the grandkids and nephews with any mulching jobs and leaf cleanup.
How have you seen farming change over the years?
Dad and I have both seen many changes in the last 20 years. I know dad has seen more: technology, mechanicals, operation of equipment. Guidance for tractors and combines, bigger horsepower, four-wheel-drive tractors and combines, precision planting. Seed traits have changed a lot to allow crops to better handle weather stress such as drought, too much moisture, heat and cold.
They also have better resistance to disease and insects.
Chemicals have changed farming as well. Not too many people walk beans anymore due to chemicals helping take care of weeds. Seems there are chemicals for just about anything and everything anymore.
Your equipment: green (John Deere), red (Case IH) or other?
We are primarily red (Case IH). Combines, tractors and planters are IH. We have a John Deere 4230 we use to spray with and a New Holland tractor used to mow roads with. Our field cultivator is a Krause. Dad and I both have International Harvester M tractors that were manufactured back in the late 1950s and early 1960s.
What makes farming a good vocation?
I feel it is a good outdoor way of life to raise a family. Be your own boss, set your own schedule. Farming incorporates a lot of different jobs in life into one operation: management, marketing, chemicals, time management, banking. It teaches many different lessons in life with all the different jobs we do. You work hard, but at the end of the crop year, you see the reward of your hard work.
If you could change one thing, what would it be?
To make us less dependent on world affairs. Most of what happens around the world affects farming and prices of commodities, chemicals, inputs and fertilizer, as well as price of equipment. With the Ukraine war and trade woes with other countries, markets can have big swings up or down, with news of the happenings around the globe. Almost anything that happens will have some effect on price input of commodity price.
What’s the best time of the year on the farm?
Spring and fall. In spring, you plant a new crop. Then in the fall, you get to reap the reward of the whole season of nurturing, growing and worrying about the crop. You can see an accomplishment of all the hard work and effort of the season with a physical commodity at harvest.
