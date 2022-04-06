Have a family to nominate? Email Dave Hinton at dhinton@news-gazette.com
It’s evident that Pat and Linda Marron and family have an Irish heritage. Green is predominant on their farm, what with the crops and the equipment they use.
The Marrons have three sons, John, Jim and Mike. Mike has remained active with the farm and answers the questions here:
How long has your family been farming?
My great-great-grandfather, Thomas Marron, settled the farm where I live in 1867. He farmed prior to that on the family’s original farm in Ireland.
Where is your farm operation?
Our operation is based at the home farm in rural Fithian. Our rented farms are located throughout Vermilion and Champaign counties.
What does your farm consist of? Is it strictly grain, or do you also have livestock?
We primarily raise corn and soybeans. Dad fed a few beef calves when I was growing up, and I still keep a few head of cattle around. We also have horses for our family hobby.
How many people in the family does the farm support?
Mom and Dad (Pat and Linda); my wife, Brandy; my daughter, Ainsley; and myself.
Do you have any members of the family in the farm operation also working other jobs?
I’m a state representative, and Brandy is an associate professor of agriculture at Danville Area Community College.
How have you seen farming change over the years?
The change in technology has been amazing over the course of my lifetime. Seed genetics have taken a great deal of risk of weather and crop failure off the table. The GPS technology, variable rate programs and data analysis have greatly impacted our ability to be more efficient, both from an economic standpoint and in utilizing resources.
New innovations will continue to make agriculture exciting as we figure out how to keep feeding the world in a more efficient way.
Your farm equipment: Green (John Deere), Red (Case IH) or other?
We are John Deere, all the way.
What makes farming such a good vocation?
I think it all comes down to freedom and personal responsibility. It is a wonderful life where you get to shape your own future and make your own decisions. Your success or failure is completely up to you and how hard you want to work. The opportunity to build a great life for your family is there, but it is squarely on you to take advantage of that opportunity.
If you could change one thing about farming, what would it be?
Like all industries, we constantly see consolidation and the little guy gets squeezed. Corporate interests are always flexing their muscles and trying to gain a greater influence on our farms. I’d like to see the family farmer empowered over the interests of the Bungees, Cargills and Bayers of the world.
What’s the best time of year to be on the farm?
For me, the best time of the year is late summer. Nothing beats sitting out under the stars on a warm summer’s evening watching lightning bugs and smelling the freshly pollinated corn. It’s my favorite time of the year.
