It’s easy to form sentimental attachments growing up on the farm. That often plays out in the form of an allegiance to farm machinery brands. For Don Berbaum, that means J.I. Case, which several years ago merged to become Case IH.
“Between the family, we have about 19 restored tractors so far,” said Berbaum, who is a member of the I&I Antique Tractor and Gas Engine Club that puts on the annual Historic Farm Days in Penfield and the biennial Half Century of Progress show in Rantoul.
“And we’ve probably got another 10 of them that we haven’t restored yet. We usually work on one or two a year. That’s what my dad (Harold) had when I was a kid.”
How long has your family been farming?
I am a fifth-generation farmer.
Where is your farm operation?
Champaign County, in the Savoy-Sadorus-Bondville area.
How and why did your family come to this area, and where did they come from?
They immigrated from Germany and moved to this area to farm.
What does your farming operation consist of?
Corn, soybeans, wheat and hay.
Is it strictly a grain operation, or do you also have livestock?
We have a small cattle herd for meat.
How many people in the family are part of the operation?
There is always plenty to do on the farm, so everyone participates in one way or another. My brother Dave and his wife, Jane, are also a vital part of the overall operation.
Do you have any members of the family in the farm operation also working other jobs?
Yes. My wife, Pam, has been in the banking industry for 40-plus years and currently works for Clock Tower Community Bank. My son Mike works at Bayer in seed production. My son Jim works at Birkey’s Farm Store as a diesel tech. His wife, Heather, works at Feese Insurance Agency.
How have you seen farming change over the years?
Technology has changed the most over the years. Seed genetics have also changed a lot. Everything is bigger and faster.
Your farm equipment: Green (John Deere), red (Case IH) or other?
Case IH.
What makes farming such a good vocation?
Farming has been part of the Berbaum family for many years. It’s rewarding to carry on the tradition and work with my family.
If you could change one thing about farming, what would it be?
The unknowns — weather and markets.
What’s the best time of year to be on the farm?
Harvest because you can see the results from the year’s work.
What are some other areas of interest your family is involved in?We are J.I. Case collectors, many of which we restore during the winter months.
Summertime is busy with tractor pulling and watching the grandkids’ ball games.
Pam and I love to travel and are looking forward to doing more of that after retirement.
Dave Hinton