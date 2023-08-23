It wasn’t nearly as slow as picking corn by hand, but early corn pickers took a lot more time to get through a field compared with today’s modern machinery. Just ask Rodney Bergman, who has seen many changes in farm equipment in his more than five decades farming.
How long has your family been farming?
I remember driving a tractor on the family farm when I was 8 years old. It was a WD Allis, which I still have, but, I’ve actually been farming for about 55 years.
Where is your farm operation?
The home place is just north and east of Dillsburg (east of Rantoul), but I also farm a few other areas, mostly in the surrounding area.
How and why did your family come to this area, and where did they come from?
My grandfather came from Ostfriesland, Germany, to farm. They helped put in tile to drain farm land in the flats.
What does your farming operation consist of? Is it strictly a grain operation, or do you also have livestock?
Corn and soybeans are the only crops I grow. No livestock unless you count our dog, Bo; four cats, Sophie, Sybil, Bailey and Sweetie (great mousers); a conure, India; and two hermit crabs. In the past, I had cattle, horses and some good farm dogs. Life on the farm has been a blessing.
How many people in the family does the operation support?
My wife, Peggy, who is a retired AP processor, and I.
Our family also includes grandsons Alec and Aden, who are students at Mahomet-Seymour High School; our son, Stan Jr., who is a teacher and volleyball coach at Mahomet-Seymour High School; and our daughter-in-law, Amy, who is an HR administrator for a builder in Champaign.
How have you seen farming change over the years?
I’d have to say machinery has changed the most. I remember using a two-row ear corn picker. Took a couple of days to fill a 4,000-bushel corn crib. Now we can combine about 4,000 bushels of corn in a couple hours. Also, the technology in the seed products has more than doubled our yields.
Your farm equipment: Green (John Deere), red (Case IH) or other?
Mainly red with a couple of orange and blue.
What makes farming such a good vocation?
Getting out and working the land knowing that what I do makes a difference. I enjoy when my son, Stan, and cousins Tom, Tyler and Lance help with tillage and harvest. Occasionally, I get to enjoy my grandkids when they come out for a ride with Grandpa.
If you could change one thing about farming, what would it be?
Being a grain producer, there isn't anything I can think of in particular that I'd change.
What’s the best time of year to be on the farm?
Harvest has always been the best for me. Time to count our blessings in what God has given us.
Please list other areas of interest your family is involved in.
We enjoy boating and camping, travel, too, when time allows. Working in my “man cave” when it’s too hot or cold outside. I’m involved with the Gifford Lions Club, Fall Festival committee, township trustee and drainage district. I have plenty to keep me busy. Peggy enjoys reading and crafting things. She’s always right there when I need her.