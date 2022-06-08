In the land of sweet corn and honey, the Brown family must put them on the table. That paraphrase of a lyric from Steely Dan’s “Do It Again” alludes to a lot of hard work for the rural-Rossville-based family — getting up at the crack of dawn in season to pick corn, for instance.
But it also makes for family togetherness. Toby Brown answers the questions about this rather unique family farm operation that has evolved over the years.
How long has your family been farming?
This is my 30th year farming. My dad, grandfather and all those before him were farmers as well. I am the sixth generation to farm my family ground settled in the 1860s.
Where is your farm operation?
East of Rossville five miles.
What does your farming operation consist of? Is it strictly a grain operation, or do you also have livestock?
Over the years, ground has gotten split up and sold, so we had to improvise to do more with less. Initially, we were strictly a grain operation, but finding a way to be profitable on a small acreage led us to try other things. About 23 years ago, we added a fresh-market sweet corn/vegetable aspect to our farm. Over the years, it has steadily increased in importance to being our primary focus. We do still raise a small amount of grain, but primarily our crops are sweet corn and honey. At one time, we raised a half-acre of green beans and over 900 tomatoes as well.
As my kids have become adults and we are getting older, we have put the latter two on hold this year waiting for a crop of grandkids to mature. That frees up more time for me to tend to 50-60 colonies of bees and processing honey.
While this style of farming is much more profitable, it is very labor- and management-intensive. All of our sweet corn is picked each morning by hand and sold at four different roadside stands under the name “Lingley Bros. Sweetcorn” in Hoopeston, Danville, Rantoul and Attica, Ind. My wife and kids (and their spouses) make this possible even while working other jobs. We pick 300-400 dozen a day (by hand) starting every morning at 5 a.m., six days a week from early July to the end of September.
How many people in the family does the operation support?
Each of my four kids (and their families), as well as my wife and I.
Do you have any members of the family in the farm operation also working other jobs?
My wife, Paige, is the administrator at Heritage Health nursing home in Hoopeston. She does farm duties before and after work. My oldest daughter, Jenna Kruse, has my entrepreneurial spirit and owns J Nichole Photography as well as being a stay-at-home mom. Her husband, Jacob, is a police officer with the Hoopeston Police Department. They both pick corn in the mornings and man a stand selling corn in Rantoul. My son Josh works for Anderson Funeral Home as a director’s assistant and for Willard Farms during the spring and fall. He picks corn in the mornings and is my right-hand man managing farming duties here. He also helps me man our stand in Danville. My youngest daughter, Megan West, is a college student who also works at Premier Co-op in the fall. She and her husband, Jaren, (union electrician) man a stand in Hoopeston and pick corn in the mornings. My other daughter, Katie Nowaczyk, is a stay-at-home mom. She had flown the coop, so to speak, to Brownsburg, Ind., where her husband, Dan, is a firefighter with the Carmel Fire Department. They ran our Attica stand and are now sort of fill-in as needed by coming back home at certain times.
How have you seen farming change over the years?
When I grew up in the ’80s, there were a lot of small operations that farmed ground close to home. They were modest operations with older equipment. The consolidation and growth of the farm size has hollowed out the “farming neighborhood” a lot. What used to be dozens of neighbors has been replaced by just a few guys, some of which may be from some distance away. So you might know of them but don’t really know them.
The farm service side has consolidated that way as well. Multiple implement dealers, fertilizer/chemical dealers and local elevators have coalesced into a few with large service territories. Obviously, the equipment has gotten much bigger, technical and more expensive. It’s amazing how much ground can be covered in just a week of good weather, even with a lot of road time and how good of a job can be done.
It’s funny, when I reflect on this question, I realize I am older than I think. I grew up and farmed for a long time with $5-a-bushel soybeans and $1.80-a-bushel corn, before anyone had a diesel pickup truck, a seed tender or a grain cart. Very few had a semi or a self-propelled sprayer. Now, all those things are pretty standard.
Your farm equipment: Green (John Deere), Red (Case IH) or other?
I’m pretty green.
What makes farming such a good vocation?
Two things, I think.
First, it allows your kids and family to be part of what you do. That’s important, because farming isn’t just what you do, it is (or becomes) who you are, and thus it becomes who they are. It’s a job that demonstrates taking pride in your work. It teaches the importance of commitment in getting things done when they need to be done and that shortcuts are shortsighted. They see your joy when your hard work is rewarded but also learn how to deal with failure when circumstances are outside of your control. Unlike many other professions, they are first-hand witnesses (and participants in) the things that shape a person’s character, work ethic and world view.
Second, it makes a person pretty well-rounded getting to exercise so many different jobs: finance, agronomy, construction, mechanics, weatherman, vet ... probably without formal training in any of these areas but done in the normal course of planning and troubleshooting each task you are responsible for.
If you could change one thing about farming, what would it be?
I wish it were possible for those “farming is who you are” kids to be able to get into the vocation. If you are trying to start out without the benefit of a large family farm already in place, it’s very difficult or nearly impossible. The capital outlay is so large and ground so hard to come by, it’s a prohibitive hurdle to clear.
What’s the best time of year to be on the farm?
I have always thought that early spring time is the best time of year. Everything comes alive and starts new again. The sense of optimism is invigorating. You hold a vision in your mind of the beautiful season ahead and that’s what you set out to achieve.